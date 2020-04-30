Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did Betty and Archie 'fess up about their relationship?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 18, tensions were at a high when it seemed like another serial killer was on the loose. 

Becoming Hedwig - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 17

Jughead joined forces with Charles to find out who was behind the videotapes. 

Meanwhile, Kevin, Reggie and Fangs made a big mistake when it came to their business. 

Finally, Cheryl and Veronica's business was threatened from an outside force. 

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 18 Quotes

Veronica: What happened when you spared that Malloy troll, you said it revealed that you were weak. But I think it did the exact opposite. It took strength for you to not go back to your old habits and I’m proud of you for it.
[Flash of Hiram killing the Malloy leader]
Veronica: It showed me that you have finally and truly turned over a new leaf.
Hiram: I have, Miha. And might I add, it’s a pleasure doing business with you again.

Betty: I think a part of me has been in love with Archie for 10 years, Cheryl.
Cheryl: False. You’ve been in love with the idea of Archie. The idea of the perfect romance. That wasn’t real, that was fantasy. In this town of nightmares, you and Jughead found each other. That’s real. That’s maybe even, dare I say, endgame? Who knows?

