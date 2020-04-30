Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 18

Did Betty and Archie 'fess up about their relationship?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 18, tensions were at a high when it seemed like another serial killer was on the loose.

Jughead joined forces with Charles to find out who was behind the videotapes.

Meanwhile, Kevin, Reggie and Fangs made a big mistake when it came to their business.

Finally, Cheryl and Veronica's business was threatened from an outside force.

