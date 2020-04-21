Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 6

at .

Did Maria find her mother?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6, she and Alex reached a mysterious boot maker in the search. 

Alex Manes - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 5

Did it change everything for them?

Meanwhile, Isobel bumped into an old friend during her night out. 

Was it just like the good old days for her?

Elsewhere, Liz experienced a big blow in her plan to revive Max. 

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6 Online

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Maria: What happens when I stop being mad at Michael Guerin? To you and me?
Alex: Nothing. I could never stop loving you.

Kissing you in that closet was the first time that I enjoyed touching someone. I just thought that I could be happy and not be afraid that if I loved anything my dad would destroy it. So, no. I don't wish I was straight. I just think that if I was I wouldn't have all the bad memories.

Alex

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6

