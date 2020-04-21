Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6 Review: Sex and Candy

Things took an unexpected turn on Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6 and viewers were left more confused than ever.

All alien-related issues were put on the back burner, and the relationships took center stage.

However, that's not too different from how Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 has been going, so far.

Love triangles are hard for both the characters and the viewers.

Even if you don't care about the romance, you'll usually end up with a preference.

Recently, Roswell has been making it impossible not to choose a side.

The love triangle between Michael, Alex, and Maria, plays such a big part in the series that it's hard not to have an opinion on it.

"Sex and Candy" really lived up to its name by featuring one threesome no one saw coming.

If you told me I was going to have a threesome with my best friend and my first love, I would say, "Which circle of hell am I in?" Alex Permalink: I would say, "Which circle of hell am I in?"

The question is, what does it all mean?

It's hard to say.

While I originally thought the hookup was supposed to open the door for a polyamorous relationship between the three of them, that doesn't seem to be the case.

It also wouldn't make sense given that Alex is gay, but he did say kissing Maria felt different from kissing other girls.

Kissing you in that closet was the first time that I enjoyed touching someone. I just thought that I could be happy and not be afraid that if I loved anything my dad would destroy it. So, no. I don't wish I was straight. I just think that if I was I wouldn't have all the bad memories. Alex Permalink: So, no. I don't wish I was straight.

Making any kind of prediction about the love triangle is difficult because it's unclear what Roswell is trying to do.

It's all very messy, and bringing Alex into Michael and Maria's relationship for one night didn't feel like the right move.

The worst part about it all isn't even what it will do to the love triangle as a whole, but what it will do to Alex and Maria.

Alex and Maria's friendship is integral to the show.

They love each other no matter what, and their both selfless enough to let Michael go if it means the other person will be happy.

Maria: What happens when I stop being mad at Michael Guerin? To you and me?

Alex: Nothing. I could never stop loving you. Permalink: I could never stop loving you.

All of the greatest scenes from the episode were between the duo. At least, until they started making out. Then things got weird.

Their hysterical back and forth made their road trip entertaining, yet being chased through a corn maze by a man with an ax is what made the adventure unforgettable.

Is anyone else still confused about the whole twin situation?

It came a little out of left-field. However, it was a great shocker.

Maria is getting desperate to find out any information she can about her mom, and sadly, this near-death experience didn't seem to give her the answers she was looking for.

Now that Maria's in the loop about everything, will she, Michael, and Alex become an investigative team?

It seems that anything is possible.

Thankfully, things are going a lot better for Liz and Max. They love each other. Plain and simple.

A memory loss storyline is usually something that television likes to drag out for maximum drama. And Roswell does love drama, especially in the romantic department.

It ended up being a happy surprise that Max got his memories back during the same episode that he lost them.

Rather than forcing Max to fall in love with Liz all over again, the two found their way back to each other. And it's been a long time coming.

However, there was a definite shift in the way Max acted towards Liz in the first few minutes, and the way he treated her for the majority of the episode.

Originally, he was closed off around her and even mentioned that he was uncomfortable with Liz knowing all of their secrets.

But all it took was Liz correcting his Spanish for him to have a change of heart.

That transition happened very quickly, but it might have been a way to exemplify how little it takes to make Max fall for Liz.

Before we knew what was happening, the two were sitting under the stars and opening up about all their thoughts and feelings.

Yet, the best moment between them was when Liz was finally able to say those three little words to Max that had been haunting her ever since his death.

And, of course, Max had an incredible response.

Liz: Max! Wait! I love you! I can't believe I hadn't said that earlier. I mean, for months, all I've been thinking about is telling how much I love you, how perfect that moment would be. And the time to have said it was, oh, it was after your epic milkshake speech! And oh my God, Dios Mio, Max! I took off your pants before I even said I love you. I'm some kind of Zorra.

Max: It's OK. I knew, Liz. The whole time I was gone, I knew. Permalink: It's OK. I knew, Liz. The whole time I was gone, I knew.

Remember when Liz asked Max to put that handprint on her back on Roswell, New Mexico Season 1?

There's no way he couldn't feel how much she loves him.

For an episode that focused solely on romance, rather than the plot, it was a pretty dang good one.

While there were a few questionable events that transpired, "Sex and Candy" was still an incredibly entertaining hour of television.

If you're looking for something unpredictable, you've found the right series.

Stray Thoughts:

Vampire Diaries fans, did anyone else catch the TVD references from Travis?

Michael isn't the only one having a bisexual alien blast -- and we're here for it. Go Isobel!

There were also some sparks between Isobel and Kyle. Is that something the series may explore at some point?

Who was the girl Kyle was talking about? Could it have been Steph, rather than Liz? He seemed pretty panicked when he realized Steph was on the operating table.

What's going on with Maria's mom? In an interview with TV Fanatic, Michael Vlamis mentioned that viewers would finally get an answer to that question. But we still can't help but wonder.

It's your turn, Roswell fanatics! What did you think of "Sex and Candy"?

How do you feel about the Michael/Alex/Maria hookup? What do you think this means for the trio?

What was Max's vision at the end of the episode? Or was it a flashback?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the rest of the season.

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.