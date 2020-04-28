Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 7

What happened to Liz's mother?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7, Mama Ortecho arived in town with the aim of making things right with her daughters. 

Travis and Alex - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6

However, Liz found herself questioning the woman who walked out of life about her true intentions. 

Meanwhile, Michael tried to ask Maria for help about a strange vision. 

Were things still awkward for them?

Elsewhere, Kyle tried to make Steph open up about what was plaguing her. 

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7 Online

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7 Quotes

It is in my DNA to be screwed up. Literally. My mom's mentally ill. So, so am I. I was broken long before Noah did what he did. That's why he chose me to prey on. That's probably why he chose you, too.

Rosa

I think Kyle Valenti's been abducted.

Maria

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7 Photos

Helena - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7
Unwelcome Surprise - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7
Echo - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7
Back From the Dead - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7
Group Chat - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7
Rosa and Isobel - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7
