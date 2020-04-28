Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 7

What happened to Liz's mother?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7, Mama Ortecho arived in town with the aim of making things right with her daughters.

However, Liz found herself questioning the woman who walked out of life about her true intentions.

Meanwhile, Michael tried to ask Maria for help about a strange vision.

Were things still awkward for them?

Elsewhere, Kyle tried to make Steph open up about what was plaguing her.

