Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Como La Flo

Maria was kept in the dark for most of the series, but is it possible that she is the thing her friends were trying to protect her from?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 7 Michael helps Maria dig into her family history.

While they do finally get some long-awaited answers, what they find affects them both in different ways.

Not every episode can be a show-stopper, and while "Como La Flo" didn't match the same intensity as the previous few, it was still a good episode, nonetheless.

It seems as if the end of Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 6 solidified Michael and Maria's relationship.

It's satisfying that they're finally in a good place, but the threesome didn't seem like an appropriate way to get there.

Regardless, the two were glowing in each other's presence, and now that Maria is in on all of the alien secrets, they can be completely honest with each other.

Michael has spent a lot of time digging into his family history, so it's only reasonable that he would want to help Maria do the same.

Although most of the lingering questions from Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 have been answered, the mysterious vanishings of Mimi DeLuca were not.

Mimi being an alien was a serious possibility. And once Maria had a vision of Kyle, it began to seem more and more likely.

However, Roswell already gave us a surprising alien reveal with Noah, so it was a smart idea for the series to shake things up this time around.

Maria's grandma being part of a study that gave alien abilities to humans came as a shock. It got passed down to Mimi and Maria. And given that the experiment has defunct for decades, there isn't too much information on it.

But Maria doesn't seem to be disappointed by the news. She was thrilled by it.

A considerable part of Maria's character is her sense of independence.

Maria: She was always kind of out there. By the time I realized it was more than that I just became obsessed with money. I wanted to be able to take care of her. I invested everything Grandma Patty left me and I worked, scrounged...it was about three days after my mom was finally fired from her job at The Pony I bought the place.

Maria had to make a fair share of sacrifices to give her mom the care she needs, and she's been self-sufficient ever since.

As Liz said during Roswell Season 1, Maria DeLuca is her own hero.

Her new abilities helped her save a life. Maria doesn't see that as a negative thing.

The problem is that Michael does.

Roswell seems to be implying that part of why Michael was attracted to Maria was because she provided him with a sense of normalcy.

She might like her new powers, but to Michael, they're a reminder that nothing in his life can be simple.

But that seems like Michael's problem, not Maria's.

If he wants to help Maria get rid of her abilities, it needs to be because they're causing her harm, not because it makes him feel unhappy with his own life.

In the grand scheme of things, there's a lot more to Michael and Maria's relationship than her acting as his breath of fresh air.

If he loves Maria for who she is, which is starting to become clearer every episode, then he'll realize that her supernatural abilities don't change anything between them.

If not? Well, it is a love triangle.

Viewers have heard bits and pieces about Liz and Rosa's mom here and there, and while we were able to get a good idea of who she was, we finally got a clearer picture.

Helena appears to love her daughters in some capacity, but the problem is that there are other things she loves more.

If Helena wanted to make amends, she would have signed over the diner to Liz immediately and helped Arturo get his green card.

Forcing everyone to spend time with her before she gave them what they deserved was manipulative. Stealing the ring after giving Liz a gift to soften her up was downright cruel.

However, Max having dinner with Liz and her parents was a sweet concept. Because of how much Max and Liz love each other, it's easy to forget that they haven't been dating for too long.

They had their first kiss on Roswell, New Mexico Season 1 Episode 9, and less than a handful of episodes later, Max died.

Looking back on it, their relationship happened very quickly. Yet, somehow, it doesn't feel rushed in the slightest.

Everyone on the show feels like they're right where they need to be to get where they need to go.

Despite a few questionable detours, the story has been coming together nicely, and I'm very interested to see where these characters end up by the end of the season.

Stray Thoughts:

Where was Alex? He's one of the best characters in Roswell, and his absence was all too noticeable.

Kyle, Maria, and Michael's team-up was the best one of the night. Hopefully, we'll get to see more of this trio working together down the line.

Let's all take a moment to celebrate over Arturo getting his green card!

Whatever relationship Kyle and Steph are pursuing isn't all that interesting. There's nothing bad about them, as much as they're bland. But, to be fair, we'll accept anything if it means that Kyle is happy.

Rosa is not making it easy to enjoy her character. There's no denying that she's been put through the wringer, but the way she treats people who try to help her makes it difficult to feel the sympathy the series is trying to elicit.

If Cameron was abducted, which appears likely, is it possible that we'd somehow see where she is? Getting a glimpse at another world or even the inside of an alien spaceship would be incredible.

It's your turn, Roswell fanatics! What did you think of "Como La Flo"?

