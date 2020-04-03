Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 11

at .

Were Andy and Sullivan hiring undocumented workers?

The restaurant was raided by ICE on Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11, and the pair were at odds over what happened. 

Maya talk - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Travis joined an awkward lunch with Chief Dixon, Emmett and his girlfrient. 

Elsewhere, surgeons from Grey-Sloan memorial stopped by to try out the new PRT vehicle. 

Who was the most critical of it?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

29 TV Characters Who Were Too Good to Last
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Quotes

Jackson: You plan on doing plastic surgery in this thing?
Ben: Of course not but you never know when a guy’s face will get chewed off by a bear. Don’t worry man. We got a traditional bovie here to go for all things trauma. And uh look, I know trauma’s not your thing usually, but I’ve seen you in the pitt. In a crisis, you get calmer and that’s what I need in a partner.
Dispatcher: PRT 19 requested. 2924 Center…
Jackson: Wait, is that us?
Ben: Oh, that’s us, and don’t worry. It’s normal to get excited about injured people. You change on the way.
Jackson: Now? Oh, can I go down the pole?
Ben: We’ll talk about it.

Travis: Chief, Travis Montgomery.
Dixon: Oh yeah, right.
Alicia: Oh my god Travis. You’re the one mentoring Emmett. Ah, it’s so nice to meet you. I’ve heard such lovely things about you.
Travis: Oh good, and you are?
Alicia: Sorry, I always do that. I hug people before I even introduce myself. I’m Alicia, Emmett’s girlfriend.
Travis: Oh right of course. It’s so great to finally meet you.
Emmett: Well it was good seeing you.
Dixon: Montgomery, we were about to go to lunch.
Alicia: Oh yes, yes, I’d love to hear some stories. Emmett never tells me anything.
Emmett: Well, dad it’s his day off. He probably…
Dixon: I’m sure he’d love to sit down with his boss, right.
Travis: Yeah, yeah.

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11 Photos

Jack swings by - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
Prue - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
Dean exhausted - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
ICE agents - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
Sullivan informs - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
Pruitt learns - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 3
  3. Station 19 Season 3 Episode 11
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 11