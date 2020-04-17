Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 13

at .

Did Vic manage to get everyone to work together?

On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13, she wanted everyone to change things up to work on a calender shoot to support a good cause. 

Travis prepare - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Emmett decided to come clean to Ben and Sullivan, leading to a surprising turn of events. 

Elsewhere, Andy struggled to process the death of her father, and set out to make some big changes inside the firehouse. 

Who was against her?

Watch Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

73 Couples We'll Happily Go to Hell 'Shipping!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Pruitt: If you see a fire put it out, then move on to the next one. Whatever you do, don’t stick around once the fire’s out. There is no life to be lived in the ashes. Let them blow away.
Andy: Good night, daddy.
Pruitt: Good night, Andrea.
Andy: Good-bye, daddy.
Pruitt: See you later.

When I was a kid, my dad used to do this thing when I was sad. He would open all the blinds and let all the light in, and say, ‘Casas brillantes, corazones brillantes.’ Bright house, bright hearts. He was so good at… at pulling me back.

Andy

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13

Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

Maya agree - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13
Vic photo - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13
Travis and Vic coach - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13
Station 19 deal long - Season 3 Episode 13
Ben, Dean, Maya long - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13
Emmett reveal - Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13
  1. Station 19
  2. Station 19 Season 3
  3. Station 19 Season 3 Episode 13
  4. Watch Station 19 Online: Season 3 Episode 13