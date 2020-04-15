The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1 Review: The Crown Isn't So Heavy

Denise Richards is outta there.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 Episode 1 kicked off with Denise learning that her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, was summoning her to court, but by the end, we learned that Denise was no longer filming the series.

The reason? She was supposedly having an affair with former real housewife Brandi Glanville.

The West Coast iterations of the series are known for their wild twists and turns, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 seems to be no different.

If you watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills online, you know Denise has never strayed away from sharing the finer details of her sex life with viewers. Her brutal honesty is part of what makes her one of the best housewives in franchise history.

Signing up for a reality TV show means trading in privacy for big fat paychecks, and the producers of the Bravo franchise have been known to oust cast members hiding parts of their lives from the cameras.

Kenya Moore may be back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but she was fired for icing the cameras out of some significant events in her life.

Based on the footage we've seen, Denise clearly knew people had dirt on her, and that's probably why she could be seen telling her husband to shut his mouth because the cameras were still rolling around the time when she quits the series.

Many real housewives have voiced their frustration in the past because they could be giving every aspect of their lives to the cameras, only for some of their co-stars to conceal some big life events.

Denise has been in the industry for decades, and we know she signed a four-season deal that essentially guaranteed her to be on the show for the years to come, but now it's looking like she's keeping secrets and not communicating with her supposed friends.

Not talking about things are one thing, but sending your friends cease and desist letters, only to act like you don't know anything about them is about wild as it gets.

Obviously, these claims about the cease and desists are alleged at this stage, but if the rest of the cast is saying it, then it looks much worse for Denise.

The Real Housewives producers are like leeches for drama, so you can bet they will try to get most of this scandal on the air.

However, I'm not sure the parting shot of Denise supposedly saying she's ready to sit down and unpack all of the drama legitimately happened after she quit the show.

Lisa: You sent a cease and desist.

Denise: Who told you that?

The editing on this show, in particular, has always been great. Remember the Ken and Lisa throwing Kyle out of their home? Even though they used the same scene a gazillion times, it was still as wild as the first time.

Speaking of Kyle, what was she thinking with the fashion show? Some people spend every waking moment designing clothing and hoping they get the platform to show it off.

Boy, did she have a great platform, but it was evident from the jump she had no clue what she was doing. More concerning was the way she had no clue what some of the items were when she and Dorit visited her team.

It was glaringly obvious Kyle had little to no creative input in this fashion line, and Dorit -- a seasoned model -- could smell that a mile off.

No wonder Tracie was about to explode. Kyle was all about getting what she wanted, but she didn't put in the work required to make the whole thing a success.

I had to laugh at Kyle wanting Paris and Nicky Hilton to hit up Instagram to promote her fashion line. If someone had a question about a garment, Kyle would need to ask about ten people before she knew the answer herself.

As frustrating as those scenes were, at least we got an update on her participation on the upcoming Halloween movie. I don't know why, but I thought she was getting a small role in the horror flick, but if she's worried about being away from her family a lot, it must be much bigger.

The addition of Garcelle Beauvais was seamless. Real housewives come and go, but it takes a certain type of person to strike a chord with the entire cast.

Garcelle is a fun-loving model-actress who is not afraid to speak her mind. The moment she arrived, she wanted to party the night away.

Given that she's been introduced as Denise's friend, there's a good chance more secrets about Denise will come to light.

Teddi's pregnancy announcement was not surprising, because of how far in advance these shows are filmed, but I was surprised that most of the cast was unaware.

The reaction from Erika was genuine, and it highlighted just how far these two women have come since butting heads on Teddi's inaugural season as a housewife.

I'm not sure what to make of Sutton so far. She was brutal in the confessionals but was nice to the faces of all the housewives.

She seems like she has a lot to say about people faking it in the fashion industry, so her inclusion on this season could be made worthwhile if she tells Kyle what she thinks of celebrities collaborating with fashion designers.

"The Crown Isn't So Heavy" was an excellent way to begin the milestone tenth season. The show has staged a return to form, and if the drama continues to be this juicy, it will be one of the best seasons in years.

What did you think of Kyle's fashion line? What are your thoughts on Garcelle and Sutton? What's your take on the whole Brandi and Denise relationship rumors?

Hit the comments.

RHOBH continues Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

