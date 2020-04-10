Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Stooping to a Lower Level

Did Tinsley get revenge?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 2, things took a turn when Dorinda invited the ladies to her Hamptons house for the weekend.

Leah tried to defend her friend, but she started to realize Tinsley was the person in the wrong.

Meanwhile, Luann had an outlandish request of one of her co-stars.

Did she manage to get the room she wanted?

Elsewhere, Sonja continued to struggle with empty nest syndrome, while Ramona got closer to the man in her life.

