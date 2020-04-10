The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 2 Review: Stooping to a Lower Level

Leah McSweeney is a breath of fresh air.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 2 found the newest housewife going toe-to-toe with Dorinda over her comments, and it was needed.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know Dorinda has zero filter and will say whatever is on her mind, no matter who is present.

She's been that way since The Real Housewives of New York City Season 1 Episode 1, so don't expect it to change.

But having Leah defending herself was excellent. It must have been tough, especially when you consider that she's going into this environment that has pre-existing friendships.

Dorinda can be catty, and the comments about the tattoo on Leah's butt were out there. There was no friendship between these two women, and Leah was understandably confused at being generalized because of a tattoo.

The blow-up between the two women before the trip to dinner set the stage for the coming events well, but Leah proved to Dorinda that she would not back down for anyone.

I'm always last on the totem pole when it comes to rooms when we go on vacations together. The lack of Ramona's consideration is just mindblowing. Luann



That's something Dorinda will respect in time because she one thing Dorinda has always hated is people who are not being real.

There could be a friendship between these two women, but Leah needs to realize that the people she puts her trust in may not be her friend.

Trips to the Hamptons are typically filled with drama on RHONY, but this was probably the most low-key trip to date.

Maybe it's because Bethenny is typically calling all the women out for their flaws while the cast are on trips, but Leah can easily fill the void on that front.

What I didn't expect was for Luann to complain about rooms all over again. Luann has a superiority complex and thinks her friends should serve her.

Ramona was being genuine when she offered her the whole lower level of her beautiful house, but there was a part of Luann that could not even be thankful.

Give me a break, a basement is a basement. It's like putting me in the attic and calling it the penthouse. Luann



The comments about changing the temperature were one thing, but the other women got one room -- Luann got multiple and all on the same level.

Ramona loves the drama, but it was evident she wanted to make Luann feel as comfortable as possible, especially with her continued battle with her sobriety.

Why would she want to be on the same level as the other ladies who would probably be drinking until the wee hours, as well as singing and dancing?

The way Luann acts leads me to believe she thinks she's the star of the show following Bethenny's exit, and that couldn't be further from the truth.

Out of all the housewives, Luann's storyline is simply not there anymore. She thinks making sly comments will push her further, but these women will turn on her all over again if she continues to travel this path.

Sonja: We would never have sex. That's a dealbreaker for me.

Leah: Honey, you don't have with men with tattoos?

Sonja: Never.



She was remorseful on The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 Episode 1 for the way she treated people when she was drinking, but even sober, she's starting to slip into her old ways.

The only person who will probably skate by without horrible comments from Luann is Leah, because Luann will be able to pick up on the similarities she has to her frenemy.

Ramona is the type of person who can talk to anyone, no matter where she is. She'd probably be able to get people to laugh at a funeral.

She has an infectious personality, and the scene with her in the restaurant was something else. The other ladies would love nothing more than to be recognized wherever they go.

All she wanted was a relaxing end of summer trip to the Hamptons, but the ever-shifting dynamics of the group continued to shift, and that was too much fo her.

It's not often I find myself agreeing with Ramona, but she's softened up, and is allowing more people into her circle. It's just a shame Dorinda chastised her for talking to people on the phone.

Ramona must have been mortified, but she was open and honest about feeling lonely on the season premiere, so it makes sense that she would speak to anyone who would give her the time of day.

Some people have a gift in which they can talk until the cows come home, and Ramona is one of those people.

As we look ahead to The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 3, the drama is going to pick up, and that's a good thing.

Leah has a beautiful body, and I think that says something negative about her that she would get tattoos because it's very self. Is it defecating? Oh, no that's shitting on yourself. It's sort of shitting on yourself, but it's like self-defaming. Sonja



The relationships are all in weird places at the moment. You know something is off when Luann and Dorinda are posing for photos and actually speaking highly of one another.

Time will tell how long that will last!

Okay, RHONY Fanatics.

What did you think of the way Dorinda treated Leah? What is your take on Leah, and the way she handled herself? Is Luann falling back into her old ways, albeit without alcohol?

Would you want to stay on the lower level of Ramona's home for a weekend break?

Hit the comments below!

RHONY continues Wednesdays at 9 pm on Bravo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.