Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Did Elizabeth get good news?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 10, the budding writer learned what would become of her book. 

Hope Valley Comes Together - When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Lee got a huge surprise that stirred up some wounds from his past. 

What did he decide to do?

Elsewhere, Fiona was determined to stay in Hope Valley, but was everyone against her?

Lucas made a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum. 

When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 10 Quotes

Rosemary: Sooner or later, you're going to have to decide.
Elizabeth: I know. I think by not deciding, I'm protecting myself from letting in either of them.
Rosemary: Elizabeth, we all have our own path. And when the time is right for you to choose, you'll know.

Elizabeth: I'm getting paid to write. I can't believe it!
Lucas: Well, I can because I've read your work.

