Watch When Calls the Heart Online: Season 7 Episode 10

Did Elizabeth get good news?

On When Calls the Heart Season 7 Episode 10, the budding writer learned what would become of her book.

Meanwhile, Lee got a huge surprise that stirred up some wounds from his past.

What did he decide to do?

Elsewhere, Fiona was determined to stay in Hope Valley, but was everyone against her?

Lucas made a last-ditch effort to preserve his partnership in Gowen Petroleum.

Use the video above to watch When Calls the Heart online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.