What to Watch: Lots of Premieres and Finales, Including Grey's, Schitts' and The Resident

You're not running out of entertainment options during quarantine, are you?

Well, whether you are or you aren't, there are plenty of things happening on the tube, and we have lots of ideas for your enjoyment.

There are some compelling limited series beginning this week and a number of season finales, too. Check it out.

Sunday, April 5

8/7c Real Housewives of Atlanta (Bravo)

After a disastrous trip to Greece (dear, God, remember traveling out of the country? Good times), the "housewives" are back in the ATL and, you know, catfighting, shade-throwing, wine-drinking, and maybe a baby Sip and See.

Yeah, those are a thing. What do you want here, it's Bravo reality TV.

8/7c When Calls the Heart (Hallmark)

Elizabeth's love life takes a dramatic turn when one of her suitors goes out of his way to make her happy.

But is Elizabeth ready date, let alone let the world in on that ocassion? It's possible the invitation will be too delicious to pass up.

Make sure you tune into When Calls the Heart to follow where Elizabeth's heart leads!

8/7c 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days (TLC)

It's pure, unadulterated drama and trash TV, but it's nothing if not entertaining. Darcey will come Botoxed faced to Botoxed face with Tom again, most likely to gaslight him into a melodramatic relationship.

Meanwhile, Ed is supposed to be meeting an uninterested Rose's family where they should totally get on his case about requesting she take an STD test when he didn't consider doing one himself, but the aforementioned thing set him back as far as being in her good graces.

I mean, assuming he was ever in them. Because, did we mention she's totally not into him? Stephanie and Erika's fun date includes some topless fun, and will only highlight that a prudish, closeted American and a free-spirited, out and proud Aussie probably shouldn't be together.

Meanwhile, Geoffrey will meet Varya's mother, and hopefully, she'll ask him why he looks and behaves like every stalker/serial killer in a Lifetime movie.

8/7c Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO)

This isn't a new story, but it's a story that needs to be told.

From 1979 to 1981 at least 40 African American children and young adults went missing in Atlanta. With mounting pressure from communities and the President of the United States, a suspect was arrested and convicted.

But that conviction is rife with holes, especially since 23-year-old Wayne Williams was never entirely connected to the majority of the murders and his connection to the two murders for which he was convicted (both adults) was tenuous at best.

Will there ever be justice for the families left without answers? This five-part documentary documents the history through interviews forty years later in conjunction with the reopening of the case by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

It's not an easy watch, but an important story. You shouldn't miss it.

8/7c AMC Presents: Our Country (CBS)

Country is good for the soul, and musical artists have gotten creative bringing us live performances and concerts from their living room to ours, without any of the pesky crowds and overpriced food, right? Winning!

Gayle King presents an intimate conversation and acoustic performances with some of the top country artists. Because if it's one thing that unites us and feeds our souls it's music (and also TV, but that's given here).

9/8c Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder (HMM)

Ruby is back! When crime reporter Ruby Herring receives clues to a murder that happened five years earlier involving a local psychic, she joins forces with Detective Jake Killian to help crack the case. Starring Taylor Cole, and Stephen Huszar.

Their chemistry is crackling, so be sure to make room for this fun production during a very, very busy Sunday night!

9/8c Westworld (HBO)

With Maeve and Delores both in play, many wheels are turning as the big guns try to gain an upper hand

As always, questions abound. Which host is playing the part of Charlotte Hale? How will Bernard solve the Delores issue? Is the host heaven simulation still accessible? How will Cal fit into all of this?

9/8c World on Fire (PBS)

Starring Helen Hunt and Sean Bean, World on Fire takes place during the first year of World War II and tells the tale of intertwining fates of ordinary people in four countries, Britain, Poland, France, and Germany as they grapple with the effects the war has on their everyday lives.

It's a gripping series with compelling performances and reminds us, at an unprecedented time on world history, that things could be a lot worse.

10/9c The Windermere Children (PBS)

This film follows a coachload of children who arrive at Calgarth Estate by Lake Windermere in England in August 1945. The intent is to coach the group of suriviors who lost everything due to the devastation of their families in Nazi camps.

Weathering the physical scars of their suffering was nothing compared to the emotional pain they had to overcome, and The Windermere Children offers a fictional take on first-hand account of those who survived and found life again thanks to the kindness of strangers.

The moving and hopeful film is from From BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Simon Block and BAFTA- and Emmy-winning director Michael Samuels, and led by an incredible cast including Thomas Kretschmann (The Pianist), Romola Garai (The Miniaturist), Tim McInnerny (Strangers) and Iain Glen (Game of Thrones).

10/9c The Rookie (ABC)

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest all guest star when Officers Chen and Bradford respond to a call at the Los Angeles auditions of “American Idol” and Officer Lucy Chen ends up facing and the judges.

Melissa O'Neil who plays Officer Chen was once a contestant on Canadian Idol so fans can't wait to hear what she's got to show Idol!

Monday, April 6

Deadwater Fell (Acorn TV)

Deadwater Fell is a mystery/drama starring David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, and Anna Madeley. Centering on an unexpected tragedy that unveils secrets nobody should have had to bear, the series is gripping from start to finish.

In the premiere episode, we're introduced to Jess (Jumbo) and her boyfriend, Steve (McNulty), Jess' friend and fellow teacher Kate (Madeley) and her husband, Tom (Tennant).

Created by Daisy Coulam (Humans, Grantchester), the story suggests that the two couples we meet and their children are living an idyllic life. It's a robust sea-side town filled with family, friends, and laughing children.

But it's also apparent immediately that there are tensions boiling under the surface. Lingering glances under furrowed brows and wine glasses emptied too fast and refilled too soon are small indications that the happiness on display is a mirage.

At only four episodes, it's well worth your time to check into Deadwater Fell for a harrowing look at small-town life that is anything but serene.

9/8c FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America (FOX)

Because celebrities really think singing to us from their living rooms will put us at ease amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Elton John is hosting the benefit special with performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, and Billie Eilish, so it can't be too bad.

9/8c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW )

The quest to save Max is heating up, and the drama is at an all-time high now that all of our key players officially know that there are aliens, Max is dead, and Rosa is still alive.

Liz, ever the hyperfixater turns to ex-beau and close friend Kyle for "one last favor" (though we doubt it, it is, after all, the entire nature of their relationship, no?) only THIS time it could possibly cost him his job.

May we all have exes who are willing to drop everything to help us save our dead lover, am I right?

Meanwhile, fan-favorite, show-favorite (no, really, we GET IT, EVERYONE LOVES THEM) Malex joining forces to investigate a lead about Michael's dead alien mom. It may or may not involve Maria because AWKWARD, and a historian named Forrest.

10/9c Almost Paradise (WGN America)

When the body of a friend of Ernesto washes up on a beach, it’s Alex who realizes the international smugglers who just checked in at the resort may be involved.

While Ernesto tracks down the murderer, Alex goes undercover with Kai to catch the smugglers, but Alex’s hypertension flares when he realizes what kind of contraband is being trafficked.

Tuesday, April 7

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

It's the new season finale of The Resident, you guys! You can find us cursing everything for this shorter season. The Unicorn ventilator of doom made its way to Derek's room, so just when he was on the cusp of getting healthier, he takes a turn for the worse.

If Derek dies, we will riot (from the safe confines of our homes). And what did we need? More background on Cain. And how are we getting it? Via his ex-girlfriend being admitted to the hospital. Maybe she's the key to taking this man down, and Logan, and Red Rock, and that superbug too. Be gone!

8/7c The Conners (ABC)

Bev returns and decides to use her extra money to Mark’s tuition to a prestigious coding camp but can Darlene convince her to help out Harris instead? And where could It lead when Dan considers visiting Louise on her tour?

8/7c Schitt's Creek (Pop)

On the series finale of the beloved show, David and Patrick finally get married. But will rain ruin their special day? Plus, how will the stories of the Rose family end?

And stay tuned after the episode ends for an hour long special that features never before seen footage and the cast members saying goodbye to the show.

9:30/8:30c One Day at a Time (Pop)

The laughs and tough talks continue when Alex walks in on Penelope pleasuring herself. This leads to an awkward discussion between the mother and son.

10/9c For Life (ABC)

Someone finally put some of those white supremacists being jerks in prison in the hospital, and Aaron is forced to defend the perpetrator if he ever wants to keep his open connection to the outside world and keep practicing.

It's a tough spot because he has a bit of a tenuous relationship with all factions of the prison including those powerful white supremacists, and all Aaron is trying to do is survive prison long enough to clear his name. Sheesh!

Wednesday, April 8

9/7c Married at First Sight (Lifetime)

Oh, boy. Decision day is fastly approaching, and the couples, for some damn reason, are still trying to figure out if they stand a chance at being together.

Given that this has been the most toxic batch of couples to date, the odds are only ONE of these couples will and should last. The entire season has been a trainwreck, and again, bordering on disturbing watching some of the behavior displayed by individuals against their spouses.

Some of which danced across the lines of verbal and emotional abuse, but you know, the show must go on! Prayer circle Dollar Store Ashton Kutcher realizes he shouldn't be married to someone so insecure, and Michael and Meka run in the opposite direction, and Brandon and Taylor get as far away from each other as possible.

10/9c S.W. A. T. (CBS)

The team races to save one of their own, Buck, when they realize that their former unit leader has gone off the grid, and he may be planning to harm himself. The life of law enforcement offer is difficult, so this is bound to be an emotional one.

Thursday, April 9

8/7c Jersey Shore: Family Vacation (MTV)

The crew are enjoying having new and improved, sprung from the Big House, Mike the Situation back into the fold, and hell, so are we.

The guys get in some quality time with their bro with Jersey Shore staple: Gym. Tanning. and Laundry. Angelina is in need of a prenup attorney, and Jenni and Nicole/Snooki are up

8:30/7:30c Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

The Halloween Heist is back! But like last season, it seems as if the Heist will occur on a different holiday on Thursday's episode. With Terry as the reigning greatest human/genius, who will pull out the win this year?

9/8c Families of the Mafia (MTV)

Were you craving another reality show about mafia families? No? Well, too bad. The series premiere of this show which is vaguely familiar to the other mafia kids show MTV had like a year ago, follows relatives of mafia gangsters.

It starts with Karen who treks from Staten Island all the way to Arizona to visit her father the infamous Sammy "The Bull" Gravano after he's released from prison. Thursdays ARE Italian night, so maybe you'll dig a double dose with Jersey Shore and this.

9/8c Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

It's the new season finale of Grey's Anatomy's sweet and sour sixteenth season. NOTHING else matters because all we really care about is whether or not the team, specifically DeLuca and Meredith can figure out what's wrong with Richard and save him.

We cannot lose the backbone of the series. Meanwhile, Link tries to convince Amelia to take it easy after her Braxton Hicks episode, but she's totally going into labor. Fingers crossed the single best couple all season has a healthy baby.

Newest fan favorite, Hayes is back after ripping out hearts out with his flashback episode, and he has a surprising question for Meredith. Please, let it be the start of MerWidow. Also, Owen will make a shocking discovery.

Hopefully, that means he'll realize Teddy was unapologetically banging Tom behind his back before they head down the aisle together. It should be emotional and dramatic AF. So basically, quintessential Grey's Anatomy.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.