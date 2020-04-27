Will & Grace Creators Address Feud Rumors: 'It Was Not an Easy Year'

Will & Grace is one of the most successful comedies in TV history, but according to reports, the final season was almost ruined as a result of an alleged feud between Debra Messing and Megan Mullally.

Series David Kohan and Max Mutchnick teased that there were some issues on the set of the NBC series to Entertainment Weekly.

“It was not an easy year,” Mutchnick admitted, “but the permanent legacy of the show is much more important to us than any temporary squabble that would take place on the stage.”

Mullally was not part of some of the episodes of the series' 11th and final season, with reports stating that her fraught relationship with Messer was to blame.

Still, neither of the actresses have confirmed a feud, so these are just rumors for now.

The creators obviously wanted to stay silent on the reports of a feud between the two stars, noting that it was always best to think about the work over any personal feelings.

“We always work under this kind of motto that everything’s about the work,” said Mutchnick. “It’s just about the work.

"And so if we stay true to that,” he continued, “then we just keep [the press] out of whatever happened on the set this year because it would have done nothing but get in the way of the stories that we wanted to tell.”

Will & Grace originally aired from 1998-2005, but it returned to the air in 2016 to bumper ratings.

Unfortunately, the ratings steadily declined, and fans were told that the 11th season would serve as the swan song.

If you watch Will & Grace online, you know the series was brought to a fitting conclusion, but now that the creators have addressed the on-set tensions, it's nice to know that we got an ending.

Many TV shows struggle to rebound from on-set feuds with one of the parties involved typically leaving.

What do you think about all of this?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.