Blue Bloods Star Drops Renewal Bombshell

Blue Bloods recently wrapped its tenth season, and fans are already clamoring for more from the hit CBS Friday drama.

Unfortunately, CBS has been slower to announce renewals for its roster of shows than the other broadcast networks.

With the recent cancellations of both Hawaii Five-0 and God Friended Me, fans have been worried that the same fate could await Blue Bloods.

However, Blue Bloods fans can now breathe a sigh of relief since Donnie Wahlberg accidentally revealed the series had been renewed for Season 11.

The actor was talking with fans on Twitter when he was asked whether or not the series had snagged a renewal.

His response?

"Yes."

Naturally, fans were excited because they had been worrying about the show's fate.

The responses ranged from “so happy Blue Bloods is not ending" to "I knew it would be picked up for another season."

Negotiations for older series are notoriously more complicated, typically because of the costs associated with keeping them on the air.

The ratings for Blue Bloods Season 10 were down almost 20 percent year to year, with 7.7 million viewers and a 0.65 rating in the demo.

The demo numbers are a little bit below fellow Friday dramas Hawaii Five-0 and MacGyver, but that's be expected from a show airing in the 10/9c slot.

The encouraging news is that the ratings have trended upwards in recent weeks, with the most recent episode drawing 8.5 million viewers and a 0.70 rating.

There is still an audience out there for the series, which is hardly surprising because it is still as exciting to watch as it was when it launched all those years ago.

While the series was never in any immediate danger, the cancellations of Hawaii Five-0 and God Friended Me made it clear that CBS was open to taking some big swings ahead of next season.

It was also possible that multiple actors could have been eyeing exits. Being on a show for a decade is a long time, and we still can't rule out some exits being announced.

For now, we can celebrate the news.

