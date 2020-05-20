Daytime Emmy Awards 2020: The Show Will Go On with Virtual Televised Event

The show must go on! Coronavirus be damned.

The Daytime Emmys will be aired live on television, on my birthday no less, but with an entirely different look than previous years.

So, daytime TV fans, you finally have something quasi-normal to look forward to in this weird new way of life.

CBS will air the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards as a two-hour LIVE show on Friday, June 26, beginning at 8/7c.

The event is going virtual because the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences was forced to cancel its planned event, which would have been a lot more interesting.

For the first time, they had planned a three-night event that was set to take place from June 12-14.

An entire weekend was set aside to celebrate the diversity and talents of daytime television, an honor that would have given more of the nominees and winners a chance to bask in their success.

Not even the best intentions can make it through the coronavirus pandemic unscathed, though, so we're pleased there will be a ceremony at all.

During the broadcast, awards will be presented in leading categories, with recipients and other special guests appearing from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additional categories will be announced simultaneously on Twitter (@DaytimeEmmys), with others presented in a separate ceremony in July.

Relegated to a streaming event in recent years, this is a return to broadcast for the awards ceremony, which had previously aired on Pop TV and HLN. CBS last aired the event in 2011.

“As a leader in daytime, we are thrilled to welcome back the Daytime Emmy Awards,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events.

“Daytime television has been keeping viewers engaged and entertained for many years, so it is with great pride that we look forward to celebrating the best of the genre here on CBS.”

“The Daytime Emmys are coming home,” said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS.

“For generations, daytime television has been a source of comfort and continuity that’s never been more important.

"We’re delighted to join with CBS in celebrating the programs and professionals who never cease to brighten our days.”

“In these challenging times, daytime has been a primary influence in staying connected with its audience, entertaining them and keeping them informed,” said 47th Annual Daytime Emmys executive producer and director David McKenzie of Associated Television International.

“We are honored to be a part of it. We are also excited for the challenge of introducing a new format that will celebrate the contributions of daytime television.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974.

The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2-6 PM, as well as certain categories of digital and syndicated programming of similar content.

This year’s awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.