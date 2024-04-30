CBS Dramas: Our 10 Favorites of the 21st Century

CBS has been reeling fans in with dramas for over 50 years now, and it doesn't look like the network has any plans to stop.

The network really has something for everybody in its repertoire, whether you're looking for someone quirky and spooky like The Twilight Zone or want a procedural with dramatic flair like NCIS.

There are decades of dramas to be accounted for, but we're going to focus on some of the more recent dramas on CBS.

However, that doesn't mean you shouldn't watch CBS classics like Murder, She Wrote, Gunsmoke, Dallas, The Twlight Zone, and more.

When you're not catching up on older CBS classics, here's what we recommend watching for a more modern setting.

10. Elsbeth

Elsbeth is one of CBS's newest dramas, having first aired on February 29, 2024.

The series follows Elsbeth Tascioni, an offbeat and unconventional but astute attorney. Elsbeth uses her singular point of view to make observations and help NYPD corner criminals.

A spinoff of The Good Wife and The Good Fight, Elsbeth is new but still going places as the series was renewed for a Season 2 in April.

For those looking for a "howcatchem: rather than a "whodunit," Elsbeth is the show for you.

Take a look inside the killer's mind and just how law enforcement works to catch them in this new drama.

9. FBI: International

FBI: International is one of the best spinoffs we've seen in a long time.

In its third season and going strong, FBI: International follows a team of FBI special agents who investigate crime and terrorism overseas.

Recently renewed for a fourth season, this Dick Wolf spinoff is keeping fans on the edge of their seats while the international agents solve crimes.

If you enjoy the original FBI series, FBI: International is definitely a good place for you.

8. SEAL Team

SEAL Team is a military drama series created by Benjamin Cavell. Produced by CBS Studios, it began airing on CBS in September 2017 and has been a huge hit since then.

Now, there are six seasons of this military drama with one more to go -- that's right, a Season 7 is coming, though it's said SEAL Team Season 7 is going to be the last season.

The series follows Bravo Team, a sub-unit of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they plan and take on dangerous missions around the world with little notice, with stories focusing on the burden placed on them and their families.

With SEAL Team Seasons 1-6 already out, it's a perfect time to stream the series before the anticipated arrival of Season 7.

7. The Equalizer

The Equalizer is a crime drama that first aired on CBS on February 7, 2021.

It is the reboot of the original series, co-created by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah, who stars as the titular character.

The series follows Robyn McCall, a single mother and enigmatic woman in NYC who has a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills to help those in need, guarding and protecting those who need her while trying to redeem herself.

As of this April, The Equalizer has been renewed for a fifth season. This is great news since Season 4 hasn't officially finished airing yet.

6. S.W.A.T.

If you love Shemar Moore, buckle up and be ready to watch him in S.W.A.T., a hit CBS drama.

The procedural action drama is currently in its seventh season but has been renewed for an unexpected Season 8. The renewal came after it was announced that S.W.A.T. Season 7 would be the last.

The series follows Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson, a lifelong LA local and former Marine. Now, Hondo is leading a new "last stop" Special Weapons and Tactics unite of the LAPD.

Based on his identity as a Black man who was born and raised in LA, Hondo is deeply loyal to not only his coworkers but the people and community they serve.

5. FBI

FBI is a top-five series for more reasons than we can count, but let's just say that Dick Wolf has done it again with his incredible procedurals.

The series is currently in its sixth season but has been renewed through Season 9, so it will be on the air through 2027.

The story focuses on the inner workings of the New York City field office criminal division of the FBI. Along with showing their skill in the field, the show focuses on the inner workings and relationships of each of the characters.

4. Blue Bloods

In its 14 and final season, Blue Bloods is a classic police procedural that has won over the hearts of fans for the last 14 years.

While the beginning of Blue Bloods Season 14 aired earlier this year, the final half of the season is expected to air in the Fall.

Blue Bloods is an intricate show that follows a whole family of law enforcement professionals, therefore the name "Blue Bloods." The Reagens are seen as a typical family with a heartwarming Sunday dinner.

Each member of the family serves as a different aspect of the legal system, with Frank Reagen leading as the commissioner, his son Danny is an NYPD detective, his other son Jamie is an NYPD sergeant, and his daughter, Erin, works as an assistant district attorney.

As the show goes on and grows, so do the characters, each with their own challenges and wins ahead of them.

3. CSI: Crime Scene Investigation

Although it's no longer airing, there can't be a CBS-ranked list without CSI.

CSI is where it all began back in 2000. It was one of the first shows that followed the inside of the law enforcement career as it largely followed the forensics team.

This CBS classic followed a team of crime-scene investigators employed by the Las Vegas Police Department as they used physical evidence to solve murders.

The series is the first in the popular universe, with many loving CSI: Miami just as much as CSI, and with others really enjoying the CSI follow-up spin-off, CSI: Vegas.

2. NCIS

NCIS is in the midst of its 21st season, and it's hard not to put it in a top spot on a list when it's been on for so long.

Although much of the cast has changed over the last 21 years, the series premise stays the same: A fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service look into and solve military crime cases.

There are several spinoffs for NCIS as well, proving that fans can't get enough of this universe.

The cast may never be the same as it was in 2003, but there are still people tuning in to the series, and it has been renewed for a 22nd season.

1. Criminal Minds

It was a tough decision to choose the No. 1 spot on this list, especially when comparing series like Criminal Minds and NCIS.

However, it's one that we felt deserved the No. 1 spot on our list.

Much like NCIS, a lot of the original cast has changed since Criminal Minds first aired.

The stories are similar, though, as these special criminal profilers who work for the FBI still use behavioral analysis skills and profiling to help investigate crimes and get the suspect.

There are heartbreaking storylines, incredible character relationships, and more in this beloved CBS drama. Right now, you can catch them all right through Criminal Minds Season 16, as they are available for streaming on Paramount+. Season 17 began filming in January.

Devin Piel, an entertainment news writer from the Midwest with a passion for true crime and binge-streaming the latest Netflix series, is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. You can follow her on X.