Fanatic Feed: The Good Fight Fate Announced, Percy Jackson TV Series, The View Scripted Series, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, May 14 2020.

CBS All Access today announced the season five order of its hit original series The Good Fight.

The Good Fight Season 4 is currently underway, with new episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays exclusively on CBS All Access.

Due to the ongoing halt in production since early March, season four of will conclude with episode seven on Thursday, May 28.

"THE GOOD FIGHT remains one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed original series on CBS All Access, and we've seen a tremendous response from fans this season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access.

"While we all had hoped to provide audiences with a 10-episode fourth season, we, among many others, have had to adapt due to the pandemic."

"Although it's a shortened season, the incredible cast and crew, helmed by the incomparable Robert and Michelle King, have produced a phenomenal seven episodes."

"We can't wait for viewers to see the remainder of the season and are excited to bring subscribers even more of the timely, gripping storylines the Kings bring to life next in season five."

"It's been weird to not be able to finish the fourth season," said Robert and Michelle King.

"It left the story in even more absurd a place than usual. So we're thrilled that CBS All Access wants to bring THE GOOD FIGHT back for an additional season, and we know what story we're planning to tell. It's like getting the answers to the SAT ahead of time."

The current season finds Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape.

After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary.

Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious "Memo 618."

The cast includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette, Audra McDonald, and Delroy Lindo.

Hugh Dancy also joined season four in a recurring role.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.

Meanwhile, Disney+ is rebooting Percy Jackson as a TV series.

Book series author Rick Riordan made the announcement Thursday on Twitter alongside his wife Becky. It comes much speculation and just a week after Becky Riordan initiated a #DisneyAdaptPercyJackson Twitter campaign.

“We are very excited about the idea of a live-action series of the highest quality, following the storyline of the original Percy Jackson five-book series, starting with The Lightning Thief in season one,” Riordan wrote on Twitter. He also assured fans that he and his wife, Becky, would be involved “in person in every aspect of the show.”

The Percy Jackson & the Olympians book series centers around a 12-year-old Percy Jackson who discovers he is a son of the Greek god Poseidon.

Two movie adaptations were made, with the first coming in 2010, and the second in 2013.

Have you ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of The View?

Well, we're about to find out.

Variety is reporting that a scripted series based on Ladies Who Punch by Ramin Setoodeh, is being optioned PictureStart, with the aim of making it a miniseries.

The miniseries will delve deep into the power struggle that has previously spilled onto the show between The View‘s current and former hosts, including Barbara Walters, Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Elisabeth Hasselbec

“It started as a bet nobody thought would ever work, but when icon Barbara Walters created The View 23 years ago, she also began a conversation that has not ceased in breaking ground, pulling in audiences and guests around the world and remaining a cultural juggernaut,” PictureStart executive VP of production Ryan Lindenberg said in a statement.

“Ramin’s amazing book is the perfect fodder for an addictive, juicy, wickedly smart and provocative series that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, wanting more.”

