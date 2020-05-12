Fuller House: Final Season Trailer Teases Many Returns for a Big Wedding

It's almost time to say goodbye to Fuller House.

To reiterate that to fans, Netflix has dropped a brand new trailer for its farewell run, which is set to launch June 2.

As expected, the trailer for the sitcom’s final nine episodes zeroes in on D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as they attempt to plan a triple wedding.

Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos), and Joey (Dave Coulier) are all spotted in the footage, but fans should not hold their breath for the return of Lori Loughlin as Aunt Becky.

There could be some details revealed by some of the other characters about the character, but time will tell.

In Fuller House, life can take you in unexpected directions and also into familiar territory when D.J. Tanner-Fuller finds herself living in her childhood home with younger sister and aspiring musician Stephanie Tanner and DJ’s lifelong best friend/fellow single mother Kimmy Gibbler.

In Fuller House's fifth and final season, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie's new baby, and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding and celebrates all of the memories that have led them there.

Fuller House stars Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando, Soni Nicole Bringas as Ramona, Michael Campion as Jackson, Elias Harger as Max, Dashiell and Fox Messitt Twins as Baby Tommy, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, and Ashley Liao as Lola.

Netflix confirmed it was ending Fuller House last year, revealing that it had been renewed for a fifth and final season.

There were reports ahead of that decision that the series was canceled following season 4, but when you have a show with characters who have been on the air for three decades, you need to give it a conclusive ending.

The original series aired from 1987-95 under the title full house, with Netflix bringing the show back as Fuller House in February 2016.

Watch the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.