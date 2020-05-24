Hightown Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Severely Weatherbeaten

Cracking this case is going to put Jackie through the wringer.

Our hard-partying lead was in over her head on Hightown Season 1 Episode 2 as she started to understand that there was more to Sherry's death than the cops know.

The beauty of following Jackie as she tries to prove there is more to the case is that we know she's right, and it highlights how people who are addicted to drugs and alcohol when it comes to speaking about evidence.

Jackie sounds like she's reaching when she speaks about the case, almost like she's high on drugs, and that's what will continue to plague her unless she starts offering up concrete evidence.

The way Jackie found the photo of Krista wearing the necklace was a little too convenient for my taste, but it did help propel the story forward.

Jackie is battling her addictions, while simultaneously trying to unravel what is going on in Cape Cod. What I would like is for Jackie to show a bit more restraint when chasing a lead.

These people are not to be messed with, and the moment they get the first sniff of her tailing them, she's going to find herself in some scary situations.

Jackie is more impulsive than frightened. Through two episodes, she's leaped head-first into a case that could be her undoing, and that's commendable.

For someone who is clearly struggling, she's putting all of her energy into finding out the truth. Whether she will make it through the other side, we don't know.

Going to what was very clearly a house used for drugs was a ballsy move, but she looked the part. If she wanted to blend in, she did well, but her reasons for looking for Krista sounded off.

This does come back to the impulsiveness of our lead. She's not one for thinking things through, and I hope that if she and Ray work together, she can find a way to be more careful.

Calling Ray with the information will only help his case against Frankie, so there's a good chance they will work together.

Krista is the key to telling the cops what really happened, so it makes sense that there is an urgency for Jackie to find her.

Jackie's tenure in the facility did not last long, largely because she always has to have the last word in an argument. Hopefully, she manages to return someday to help herself out.

There's going to be a struggle when the truth inevitably comes out about Junior. Junior is desperately trying to stop Jackie from following the case because he knows it will put them on opposing sides.

But Junior is also struggling internally because of his bad decision. It's going to come back to haunt him, and his relationship with his best friend has been forever changed as a result.

We ended Hightown Season 1 Episode 1 with Junior finding Sherry's nail on the boat, and we ended Hightown Season 1 Episode 2 with him taking Jackie out to sea.

Jackie: You know I found a dead girl on the beach? So, I found this picture and it feels like I gotta do something to save this girl. Is that crazy?

I appreciate the need to keep viewers talking about the show into the next episode, but we already know that Junior is harmless. Sure, he's done some terrible things, but he has a heart.

He would probably rather come clean than have to do anything about Jackie. The desperation in his voice when he reminded Jackie that she was not a real detective was his way of trying to coerce her into forgetting about the case.

Their friendship is at the core of the show, and it would be nice for them to move on from it. However, Jackie wants the people behind the slaying brought to justice and learning that her friend played a role is going to destroy her.

Ray orchestrating the meeting between Renee and Osito might have seemed like a good idea at the time, but it was another poorly executed plan.

People on this show really struggle with plans, it seems.

Renee's reservations were warranted, and if anyone can sniff out a rat, it's Osito. Frankie is inevitably going to find out about her getting closer to Ray, but I'm starting to get the feeling Ray is not just using Renee.

His life is by no means perfect, and that's partly why he's finding solace in the arms of Renee. He genuinely enjoys her company, but he's also breaking a lot of rules.

It's not a good look for him to be getting close to the significant other of the man he's trying to keep behind bars, and I'm not sure he'll be able to keep his credibility intact when it comes out.

"Severely Weatherbeaten" moved the story along at a brisk pace. The characters are all dealing with some heavy things, and much of the topics are not being discussed on TV at the moment, so the series continues to offer something new.

What did you think of the way Jackie acted? Should she give up the search for answers? What will become of Junior? Do you think he will come clean?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.