NBC Announces Fate of Good Girls

NBC has finally made a decision on the future of Good Girls.

The Peacock network has announced it is sticking with the dramedy, and has handed out a fourth season renewal.

It comes just weeks after the series was forced to shut down production with five of its 16 episodes unproduced.

Created by Jenna Bans, Good Firls stars Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta as friends who become involved in a criminal enterprise.

The cast also includes Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

The series is not a hit by any stretch of the imagination in linear ratings, averaging just under 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

However, the series is a hit in post-airdate viewing, with numbers spiking to 3.4 million viewers and a 0.9 rating within a week of its linear airing.

The numbers further rise live+35 day ratings, which includes numbers from digital platforms, with the third season premiere spiking to 7.8 million viewers and a 3.3 rating.

The series ranks 18th of 20 NBC scripted series in the demo, but it is actually NBC's second highest rated series on digital, which is a big deal.

Good Girls joins The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Dick Wolf's three Chicago dramas, and Law & Order: SVU, New Amsterdam, Superstore, and This Is Us in the renewal circuit for NBC's 2020-21 season.

The network has also picked up a Law & Order: SVU spinoff starring Christopher Meloni, reprising his Elliot Stabler character, and comedies Mr. Mayor and Young Rock. The Kenan Show is also on tap after being rolled to this season.

Good Girls also benefits from a lucrative Netflix deal, meaning that it is much cheaper than some other NBC shows to produce.

Here is a video of the cast reacting to the renewal.

Amazing, right?

