NBC Renewal Update: What Fate Awaits Manifest and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist?

May is almost over, and NBC is yet to announce the fate of several bubble shows.

Typically, these decisions are already made by now, but this is no normal year.

With the spread of the novel coronavirus bringing TV production, as well as the traditional pilot season to a grinding halt, we need answers.

While NBC has already renewed This Is Us, New Amsterdam, Chicago Fire, Med, P.D., Superstore, Law & Order: SVU, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Blacklist, and Good Girls, several shows are still in limbo.

The shows in limbo are:

- Manifest

- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

- Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector

- Council of Dads

- Perfect Harmony

- Indebted

The biggest shocker on the list is Manifest.

Yes, Manifest Season 2 took a big tumble in the ratings vs. Manifest Season 1. Still, the show continued to be a force in delayed viewing.

NBC factors in Live + 35 day ratings, meaning that those healthy gains post-airdate will be taken into consideration.

A new report from Deadline lists Manifest as a likely renewal at this stage, and we have to agree.

Live ratings are not as important as they once were, and it's starting to come down to how the shows perform overall.

With a 13 episode order, Manifest managed to tell a tighter story, and it should get to continue that into the 2021-22 season.

Deadline also notes that Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is looking good for another season.

The series pulled in ratings similar to Sunday companion Good Girls, but it was another show that was elevated in delayed viewing.

The show generates buzz, and people are talking about it.

It could grow with a potential second season, and it looks like NBC is willing to play ball on that front.

The news is not as good for Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector.

While the series delivered a solid 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating in Live + Same Day ratings, it has not been a breakout in other metrics.

There was word that it could be renewed, but it's going the other way now.

Council of Dads is also not looking too bright. The series is averaging 2.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, but like Lincoln Rhyme, it is not getting enough traction post-airdate.

The buzz appears to be non-existent, and that's problematic.

Perfect Harmony and Indebted had terrible ratings throughout their entire runs, so there's very little chance they will make the cut.

What do you think of these updates?

Which of the shows do you want back?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.