NOS4A2 Season 2 Trailer: It's Happening Again!

Even though it looks like scripted offerings are going to run dry this summer, AMC has us covered with another season of NOS4A2.

The cabler today released the official trailer and new images for NOS4A2 Season 2, which premieres on Sunday, June 21 at 10:00pm ET/9c on AMC and BBC America.

The series’ second season stars Emmy®-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising star Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one.

Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic.

This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne.

The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.

Based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, NOS4A2 is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

The trailer certainly tees up a thrilling new direction for the series, and there's going to be some crazy moments thrown in for good measure.

The strength of NOS4A2 was that it had incredible revelations peppered throughout the season, but with all the cards on the table, it will be exciting to see whether the second season manages to keep up the pace.

NOS4A2 Season 1 was a hit for AMC last summer, but the show will be simulcast on BBC America this year -- a move that worked well for Killing Eve.

“Following the strong success we’ve had sharing other talked-about series across our networks, most notably Killing Eve, we have another terrific opportunity to expand the audience for a great show,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group & AMC Studios.

“With NOS4A2, Jami O’Brien, along with an incredible cast led by Zach and Ashleigh, have delivered a unique take on the vampire story, fueled by Joe Hill’s spine-tingling novel. We’re excited to open this high-stakes story up to entirely new audiences.”

