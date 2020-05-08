Pauley Perrette Reacts to Broke's Cancellation: 'This Show Restored My Faith In People, In This Industry'

Broke may be canceled, but the show's star Pauley Perrette has claimed that filming the short-lived comedy helped her in a big way.

Referring to the comedy as a “limited series” in a tweet, Perrette wrote, “This show restored my faith in people, in this industry."

"SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast [and] crew. Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed.”

Perrette famously exited NCIS in May 2018.

Just one week after her finale episode aired, she tweeted that she experienced "multiple physical assaults" on the set of the procedural drama.

She did not name names at the time, alleging that a "very righ, very powerful publicity 'machine'" had been trying to keep her silent.

CBS responded at the time with the following:

“Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern, a statement from the company reads.

"We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

The plot thickened in June 2019 when Perrette followed up on her assault claims by naming Mark Harmon as her attacker.

”NO I AM NOT COMING BACK [to NCIS]! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of [Mark] Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it,” she said in a tweet.

She followed that one up with photos of a crew member who was allegedly bitten by Harmon's dog on the set of the show in 2016.

Perrette's new comments regarding Broke certainly make it seem like she was hurling shade at Harmon and NCIS all over again.

Broke launched on CBS in April to 7.1 million total viewes and a 0.9 rating, but the numbers have slipped since, and the series is currently averaging 5.5 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

CBS canceled it earlier this week.

Perrette's co-star, Jaime Camil shared the following of the decision to cancel the show.

"Only God knows how much I’m going to miss this 😔💔 Speaking of God, tomorrow’s episode is about having faith and I’m faithful that you’ll all watch it because it’ll be a beautiful one."

What are your thoughts on these comments from Perrette?

Hit the comments below.

