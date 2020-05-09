RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 11 Review: One-Queen Show

Comedy is tougher than it looks! Even if you're naturally funny like Crystal Methyd or Heidi Afrodite, creating a well-designed comedy show that brings the laughs takes a lot of work.

The queens put their planning and improv skills to the test in their one-woman show on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 11. Most of the queens delivered a laugh riot while others hit major bumps along the way.

It's a shame that a comedy challenge took out the funniest queen of the competition. However, these things happen on the road to the crown.

The return of the "Everyone Loves Puppets!' Mini Challenge was a welcomed surprise. The iconic game hasn't appeared since RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 and seemingly took a break for two years; it's been sorely missed and should never go away.

The queens did an admirable job of shading the others with their puppets.

Jackie Cox and Heidi Afrodite did the best by far! Jackie let loose and read Sherry Pie to filth with her pie puns and "New York" style while Heidi played on Crystal Methyd's ditziness and love of glitter. The laughs felt natural and flowed easily with their jokes.

While the rest did a fair job, Gigi Goode bombed with her puppet.

In the iconic words of Trinity The Tuck, "Where are the jokes?" There weren't any at all. It's a surprise she was able to turn things around with her comedy for the rest of the round.

The Maxi Challenge of the one-woman show further exposed the trouble she has in these comedic areas.

Gigi Goode's weakness has emerged through her acting and comedy skills. She has a natural talent for fashion, but part of that is due to her ability to refine and prep the outfits beforehand. Fashion is her way of being a perfectionist.

When she's been forced to act outside of the "robotic model" persona, she's fallen to the fear of failing and hasn't delivered.

Gigi Goode: Alright, I’ve just received word from the captain that we’re beginning our initial descent. On behalf of Brimstone Airways, I want to thank you for choosing us as your means of transportation today. And please, enjoy your stay … in Detroit.

[Everyone laughs and claps]

During her rehearsal with RuPaul and Whoopi Goldberg, history seemed like it would repeat itself from the infomercials. The pressure got to her and she wasn't delivering the jokes; it seemed like she would be ending up in the bottom.

Thankfully, she listened to the judges' advice and let loose; her zingers on the main stage were funny and bought her safety to the next round. Though, Jackie Cox was right in her assessment about Gigi: Gigi didn't fully take her routine to the next level and kept falling back into her scripted outline.

If Gigi wants to win, she needs to let go and stop controlling herself.

Jackie Cox, on the other hand, saved herself by switching up her one-woman show theme. If she had stuck to her original idea, she most likely would've ended up in the bottom again. And, the odds are she would be the one to go.

Her breakthrough with Whoopi will help her leaps and bounds outside of Drag Race. She needs to stop performing how she thinks others want her to be and just be herself instead.

The real Jackie Cox is fun, heartwarming, and can deliver a witty one-liner when she's not trying so hard.

Her one-woman show was enjoyable, especially whenever she assumed the role of her mother on stage. It wasn't the best of the challenge (or even the second-best), but it was high enough to give her safety.

RuPaul loves when a queen heeds their advice and it proves successful.

The same goes when the queen blows it out of the water. (Looking at you, Crystal Methyd!)

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 Episode 11 was Crystal's round. Everything from the puppets to the Maxi Challenge to the runway worked out in her favor to snatch the prize. After she portrayed Phenomenal Phil during her show, the round win was guaranteed for her.

Ross Mathews: You have had a pivot in this competition where you’ve really gone all-in on your weird.

Crystal Methyd: I am weird, so sometimes I feel like people might not like that.

Crystal delivered the most laughs by far with her comedy routine as a male drag stripper. The judges were laughing, the crowd was laughing, the queens were laughing, and even I was laughing.

Crystal embodied her weird energy and made it into a fun night for everyone involved. Plus, she created one-liners that the judges will no doubt use in future seasons to come.

A well-deserved win.

The bottom three is where things get tricky as I don't feel the correct two should've lipsynced for their lives.

Firstly, as much as Jaida Essence Hall killed it on the runway with her gorgeous purple gown, her performance during the one-woman show placed her at the bottom. She only got a few laughs and much of her time was spent in awkward silence as the crowd watched.

The issues she had during her rehearsal were fixed, but if the crowd and judges aren't laughing, there's nothing she could've done to avoid potential elimination.

Heidi Afrodite, on the other hand, had a case to not end up in the bottom.

Sure, her one-woman show was the most and a lot was going on. However, she did bring laughs during her routine and she channeled her natural funny personality. If she had removed two characters, the entire performance would've tightened up.

Plus, her gown and makeup on the runway were flawless!

Sherry Pie should've had to lipsync for her life this time.

The judges dismissed her going over her performance time as "being in the moment" and delivering the comedy, but Michelle Visage had a major point. Sherry was selfish and egotistical to not recognize that she was so far over.

This isn't a case of going over 1-2 minutes; this was a full 12 minutes over. Anyone can tell that they've gone way beyond five minutes, so her excuse for not knowing doesn't fly here.

Also, being punctual and sticking within your time is a vital skill in the entertainment world and drag world.

Time is money, and if you're wasting someone's time, you're losing them money. Sherry's actions wouldn't be allowed during a professional set when there's a set broadcast schedule or during a club number when other queens are waiting in the wings for their turn.

Even though her one-woman show was funny, Sherry didn't follow rules and should have lipsynced. Plus, her outfit on the runway wasn't that great compared to the others.

The lipsync of "1999" by Prince is one of the best of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 by far.

Jaida Essence Hall and Heidi Afrodite brought everything to the stage to earn their spot in the competition. Jaida served looks, style, and high-energy acrobatics to the beat of the song; she felt like Prince during the song.

Meanwhile, Heidi channeled the beauty and sexiness to suit the tone of the song. If she wasn't pinned into that fitting purple gown, she would've delivered splits and moves as well to wow the judges.

Out of the two queens, Jaida won the lipsync hands-down. She ruled the performance and caught all of our eyes.

It's a shame that Heidi had to leave because she was rising in the competition and won us over with her personality. However, this was her fourth time at the bottom, so her odds of staying were pretty slim.

Maybe she'll win Miss Congeniality as her consolation prize?

Last Thoughts From The Werk Room:

Crystal Methyd's purple outfit on the runway reminds me of Eduardo from Foster's Home For Imaginary Friends.



Jackie Cox's trippy runway outfit was ... a choice.



"Look over there!" is going to become an iconic Drag Race line. Bringing it up with Jaida's puppet was so funny!



Poor Greg. He didn't know what he was signing up for.



Even though she went home first, Dahlia Sin is racking up those appearance fees. The broccoli is leaving her legacy. Good for her!



There was way too much purple lighting during the lipsync. You couldn't see much of the performers or stage at times.

Now, over to you, Drag Race fans!

What did you think of "One-Queen Show"?

Which performance was your favorite? Which queens will survive to make the finale?

Share your thoughts in the comments below!

