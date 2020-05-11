Tell Me a Story Canceled at CBS All Access as CW Set to Air First Two Seasons

CBS All Access is closing the book on Tell Me a Story.

The Paul Wesley and Danielle Campbell-led anthology series has been canceled after two seasons.

The news is somewhat surprising given that it generated a decent amount of buzz for a show on one of the less popular streaming services.

While CBS All Access will not be ordering a third season, the first two seasons are headed to The CW in a deal that will bring more eyes to the series.

But it may be too late, given that the streamer has canceled it.

The beauty of anthology series is that they have a beginning, middle, and end every season, so fans will not be left in the lurch with several questions unanswered.

Tell Me a Story Season 1 will either be used to bolster the network's summer or fall slate, given the increased reliance on acquisitions.

The TV production industry remains at a halt, with FOX announcing earlier today it was adding Spectrum's L.A.'s Finest to its fall schedule.

The networks are unsure when TV shows will be able to re-enter production, so this should be the shape of things to come in the coming months.

The CW, in particular, is running originals of Roswell, New Mexico and The 100 in the coming months, as well as new seasons of imported series Bulletproof and Burden of Proof.

Tell Me a Story takes "the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder."

The second season of the show, set in Nashville, Tennessee, reimagined the princess-themed tales Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.

As part of the deal, Tell Me a Story Season 2 cannot air until the fourth quarter of the year.

This is a big get for The CW in bringing Wesley, Williamson, and Campbell back to the network.

Wesley led the cast of The Vampire Diaries, while Williamson was behind the series, and Campbell was an original series regular on spinoff The Originals.

There's a good chance the network will air it alongside encores of The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff Legacies.

The CW will announce its fall plans Thursday, and given that none of its renewed shows completed episodes for next season, most shows will probably be banished to 2021.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.