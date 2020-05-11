The Twilight Zone Sets Season 2 Premiere Date - Watch Trailer

It's almost time to return to the wonderful world of The Twilight Zone.

June 25 is the date we've all been waiting for.

We'll be able to travel through another dimension when season two of The Twilight Zone launches exclusively on CBS All Access, CBS' digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service.

All 10 episodes of the original anthology series will drop at once, the service announced today, giving fans something to binge during these troubling times.

The series' official trailer and key art was also revealed today in celebration of National Twilight Zone Day.

Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's modern re-imagining of the classic TV series continues the legacy of socially conscious storytelling.

The series' second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities.

Peele will return as the host, joining a stellar guest cast, including Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr. and many more.

The original The Twilight Zone series premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS.

It took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.

The show became a worldwide phenomenon and sent fans on a journey into a wondrous land of imagination, and it continues to be an inspiration for pushing the boundaries of storytelling.

As an innovator of genre programming, The Twilight Zone explored humanity's hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways to introduce audiences to tales of morality and present perspectives that are underserved in conventional television.

The Twilight Zone is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg's Genre Films.

In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers.

Season one of The Twilight Zone, as well as the entire original series, is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

Watch the trailer below.

