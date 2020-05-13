Tommy Cast Reacts to 'Truly Devastating' Cancellation

Tommy's cancellation came as a surprise to many.

The cast and crew of the CBS procedural have been paying tribute to the controversial decision to end the series on social media.

"For the very last time, TOMMY series finale is on tonight," said Adelaide Clemens, who played Blake Sullivan on the series.

"Truly devastated our work here is done. I’m going to miss working with such an exceptionally talented and especially kind group of people."

"To the cast and crew of TOMMY, you’re bloody legends. ❤️ Thank you @cbstv."

"Tonight was supposed to be our season 1 finale of TOMMY. Unfortunately, it is now our series finale," said Michael Chernus, who plays Ken Rosey.

"TOMMY will not be renewed for a second season by CBS. The various reasons and numbers and optics and algorithms behind why some shows make it and some don’t is frankly above my pay grade."

He contiunued, "What I do know is that we all loved making this show together. It was the greatest group of hardworking, professional, talented, kind, thoughtful people and it was an honor to a part of it."

"Thank you to our producers, writers, directors, and our incredible crew. Goodbye, Ken Rosey. Thanks for watching. Tune in tonight for our final episode. 10/9c on @cbstv #Tommy"

Olivia Lucy Philip added, "Tonight’s episode of tommy will be the final of the series 😩 It has been the most fulfilling work experience of my life, and my cup overflows with gratitude to everyone who’s been a part of it!"

Tommy was canceled last week alongside Carol's Second Act, Man With a Plan, and Broke.

The drama averaged 4.9 million viewers and a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49, coming in just ahead of Madam Secretary in the demo.

Despite starting low in the ratings, the series picked up some steam midseason, but it was not enough to secure a renewal.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.