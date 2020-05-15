Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Patterson's father help the team?

On Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2, the gang contacted the government official because they wanted assistance in gaining access to a high-level conference in Findland.

Their ultimate goal, however, was to bring Matthew Weitz over to their side.

With lives on the line, Jane had to make a risky decision to save everyone.

Did her plan work?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.