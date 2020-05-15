Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Patterson's father help the team?

On Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2, the gang contacted the government official because they wanted assistance in gaining access to a high-level conference in Findland. 

Unexpected Help - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2

Their ultimate goal, however, was to bring Matthew Weitz over to their side. 

With lives on the line, Jane had to make a risky decision to save everyone. 

Did her plan work?

Watch Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2 Online

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Can we stop calling this place home? This is nobody's home.

Kurt

Someone gave [the fugitives] the blueprints. And we need to figure out who.

Ivy [to Logan]

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2

Unexpected Help - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2
