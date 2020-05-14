Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2 Review: We Didn't Start the Fire

Any excuse to feature Bill Nye, Action Hero, is a good one.

We even finally learned Patterson's first name on Blindspot Season 5 Episode 2.

Having The Science Guy as Patterson's father has always been an inspired idea, ever since he was introduced back on Blindspot Season 3 Episode 20.

Nye's appearance marks the second recurring character to return in this final season, following Shohid Ahktar on Blindspot Season 5 Episode 1.

As a beloved international icon, let's hope Bill avoids Shoh's final fate on this episode, as Madeline sent a message to the fugitives.

The most important development on Patterson's personal front is that her first name is William, named after her father. It's understandable that she's gone by her last name all this time.

Now, if only we could learn what her space-camp name was. I suspect that nugget will never be unearthed by series' end.

Nye's entry into the narrative was very organic.

The fugitives needed Dominic's phone, which Rich Dotcom had stashed atop a vent back at FBI Headquarters before he was, well, turned in by Weitz.

Since Weitz was the only person that the team had any confidence in back in New York, they had no choice but to decide if he could be trusted to retrieve the phone.

Rich naturally voted against trusting Weitz, whose actions resulted in his being confined and tortured at a CIA black site for a couple of months.

Weitz is a weasel driven by self-interest. But, sadly, he was the closest thing to an ally that they had at headquarters.

Jane's fugitive instincts required looking Weitz in the eyes to judge his sincerity.

Conveniently, Weitz was going to be speaking at the World Collaboration Conference in Helsinki, not that far from the squad's Prague hideout.

(Kind of ironic: in order to determine who is collaborating with Madeline, they must sneak into a collaboration conference.)

The conference was packed with global political and business leaders, so security was tight.

So, against Patterson's wishes, it only made perfect sense for the fugitives to call the only international celebrity they knew: Bill. He would do anything he could to help his baby girl.

It was the right call by Jane to stay behind and send the emotional Patterson so that she could see her father one more time.

In the end, Patterson's technical abilities came in handy on the mission as well.

Bill's improv skills, sharpened over the years, came in handy when he had to create a scene to escape being detained by Ivy's goons.

He also gave Weitz his chance to slip away to meet with Kurt and Patterson.

The host decided to quietly handle Bill's diatribe, which allowed him to escape from Ivy's people.

It's bad publicity to see The Science Guy getting roughed up on social media.

That also gave him the freedom of movement he needed to rescue Patterson later.

A simple conversation turned into action on two fronts pretty quickly.

Afreen had to rescue Dominic's phone before the custodian stumbled on it while cleaning the HVAC vent.

Only Madeline ruined that plan by blackmailing Brianna into being her in-house spy checking out the fugitives' potential allies, starting with Afreen.

Brianna caught Afreen with the phone, but surprisingly, probably regretting her earlier treachery, Brianna tried to help Afreen by uploading the phone's contents for her.

Unfortunately, Ivy found Brianna amid that activity. She must have forgotten that new tracker on her phone.

Now Brianna, who got disappeared, was in trouble for sure, with Afreen likely not far behind.

Weitz only was let out of Madeline's sight because Ivy's goons were accompanying him, as a way to get them into the conference.

Poor Kurt and Patterson almost got into more action this episode than they did when snatching Rich from the CIA black site on Blindspot Season 5 Episode 1.

They were just attempting to sneak out through the basement when they stumbled on a bomb underneath the stage.

And the worst part was that Weitz wasn't even the target.

Instead, Madeline was just trying to eliminate a political enemy.

It was enjoyable watching Bill and Patterson team up to disarm the bomb. It was also funny watching Weitz struggling to keep talking when normally he can't shut up.

It appears that an ongoing storyline is going to be the team's hideout failing them at the worst possible time when they are out in the field.

Didn't you just know that the chore wheel would come back to bite them in the ass?

Kurt just did what he does, taking out the other goon who was trying to kill the White House aide.

Sadly, the fugitives made little progress. The phone upload got disrupted, and they were blamed for the incidents at the conference.

Plus, everyone was missing those back at home, Patterson, her parents, and Kurt, his daughter Bethany.

It's been interesting watching Zapata and Rich, both alone, beginning to support each other. They were surprisingly empathetic.

About the only thing that can be said is that the fugitives are still together, and they're not in as much trouble as Weitz. Ivy can't have anything good planned for him.

To follow Weitz's metamorphosis, watch Blindspot online.

Did you enjoy seeing Bill Nye again?

What did you think of William as a girl's name?

Has Jane got her hands full with this mopey crew?

Comment below.

Dale McGarrigle is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.