Watch Blue Bloods Online: Season 10 Episode 19

Did Shaun find a sibling?

On Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19, he got a match from an unknown relative from a DNA network. 

What did the person want with him?

Spiritual Meeting - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Frank got a personal request from a mystery woman, to transer her son to a safer assignment. 

Also, Danny tried to uncover the truth behind the murder of a key witness in one of Erin's cases. 

Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19 Quotes

Frank: If there was a skeleton in the family closet, I would know about it.
Sean: This is no skeleton. He's a living, breathing guy who's walking around.

Erin: This office can't be used for your personal stuff.
Anthony: Yeah, well tell that to all the other Reagans.
Erin: That's different.
Anthony: Yeah, cause they think they can just waltz in here and do whatever they want cause they're your family.
Erin: That's not what I meant.
Anthony: Yeah, well, message received.

Uncovering The Truth - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19
A Key Witness - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19
A Witness is Killed - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19
Needing Danny's Help - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19
Investigating a Murder - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19
A DNA Mystery - Blue Bloods Season 10 Episode 19
