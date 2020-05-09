Watch Dynasty Online: Season 3 Episode 20

Did everyone survive the Bachelorette party?

On Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20, tensions flared up when Fallon learned that she was being lied to. 

Sammy to the Rescue - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 19

Meanwhile, Liam had an offer for someone they could not refuse. 

Why did he have a change of mind over a deal? 

Elsewhere, Blake and Cristal made another power move against Alexis that made them change course in the stock market. 

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20 Quotes

Kirby: No, no, um, it's actually pretty bad. At least Britney Spears knew who she was marrying in Vegas.
Fallon: Remind me not to invite you to my next bachelorette party.

Jeff Colby: Don't you ever run out of plans?
Alexis: No.

Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20 Photos

Stripper Club - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20
Getting a Divorce - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20
Stripper Bride - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20
Pretty in Pink - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20
Mrs. Colby - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20
Getting Revenge - Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20
