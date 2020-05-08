Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20 Review: My Hangover's Arrived

If you were getting flashbacks from The Hangover while watching Dynasty Season 3 Episode 20, I don't blame ya.

The episode -- which also served as the season finale since coronavirus shut down production before they were able to finish out the season -- took a page right out of the Bradley Cooper-led movie swapping Las Vegas for New Orleans.

The "what did we do last night" bachelorette party trope is cliche, but it's a cliche that works well when you have a group that vibes and plays well off of each other.

Sammy organized a surprise bachelorette party for Fallon that quickly took a wrong turn when they were "roofied" by some herbal potions made by Mistress Delphine. If you've ever been to New Orleans, you know those drinks will get the best of you!

The whole night was a blur, and they spent most of the episode retracing their steps and piecing it all together, which was almost as fun as the time Fallon planned a girls trip to stalk Liam and his ex and they got into a bar fight.

Fallon: "The Anaconda Club?"

Sammy: Why does that sound familiar?

Kirby: It's a strip club.

Fallon: Oh, come on. I married a stripper? Permalink: Oh, come on. I married a stripper?

This time, however, they got arrested for shoplifting, and Fallon worried that she married a stripper named "Scorpio" because she was mad at Liam for lying to her about his trip to Moldavia.

Fallon may have a bit of a track record for marrying strangers, but it was a relief to find out that this time, it was Sammy who tied the knot in an impromptu wedding.

When Sammy said "Sammy Ho" was coming out to play, he really meant it.

Ryan may have been a drunken mistake, but it seems like Sammy is considering pursuing the relationship. Fallon found long-term love with a man she barely knew, so maybe Sammy will too.

Fallon was more upset with Liam's choice to rush to Moldavia to save Blake than I imagined she would be.

Her desire to put together a prenup with rules proved Liam's point about her being over-the-top; Liam didn't tell her because he didn't want her to worry and act irrationally, which is what she was doing.

Thankfully, Fallon realized she was out of line before her crazy idea threatened their relationship. There are so many external forces trying to come between these two (looking at you, Evan), so they don't need to stand in their own way.

Liam didn't come to Fallon's rescue after they got locked up in jail for shoplifting, but Culhane sure did. That's one way to give his character something to do.

Kirby: No, no, um, it's actually pretty bad. At least Britney Spears knew who she was marrying in Vegas.

Fallon: Remind me not to invite you to my next bachelorette party.

Permalink: Remind me not to invite you to my next bachelorette party.

Back in Atlanta, Adam was plotting his revenge on Blake Carrington from the shadows.

Adam saw firsthand how demeaning and ruthless Blake was to his own family and vowed to help Alexis get revenge and simultaneously destroy Blake and C.A.

It's surprising that Blake would trust Adam without hesitation. There aren't many people who know about his trip to Moldavia, so he should've figured it out that there was an internal leak.

And when his refinery caught on fire, Blake should've realized there's a pattern with Adam and fire.

He loves to watch things go up in flames.

Scorpio: We got married at an all-night chapel.

Sammy: Wow. Blackout me is leaving sober me speechless. Permalink: Wow. Blackout me is leaving sober me speechless.

First, it was Alexis's face, then it was Blake's winery, and now, it's his oil.

I've waited quite a bit for someone to learn the truth about Adam and call him out on his violent tendencies.

Most people including Blake, Alexis, and Fallon have simply shrugged it off as Adam being Adam, but he has to pay the price for what he's done.

Anders's spidey senses were tingling because he's a loving and protective father, and I don't think there's anyone better to get to the bottom of this case.

Jeff Colby: Don't you ever run out of plans?

Alexis: No. Permalink: Don't you ever run out of plans?

All the evidence that Alexis didn't accidentally fall into the fire was there, and it was pointing directly at Adam. Someone simply needed to take a look and piece it all together.

Hopefully, Anders's search leads to him finding out about what Adam did to Steven in Europe. Maybe Steven will even come back!

That is if Adam doesn't shut Anders up first.

Adam wouldn't have known Anders was onto him if it wasn't for Kirby. Kirby, bless her heart, is so naive. She put a target of her father's back by telling Adam that her father knew the truth about Alexis's "accident."

She has absolutely no idea she's playing with fire. Pun-intended.

Alexis continues trying to hold on to some relevancy by destroying Colby's relationship with Mia before it even began because she doesn't want a divorce.

For now, luring Colby in with sex seemed to work, but how long before he realizes he doesn't want to continue going down a vengeful path where Blake is the target?

He has a new lease on life, and he doesn't want to waste it rehashing the same old drama. He should've followed his gut instead of getting sucked back in by Alexis's charms.

Plus, it's really hard to believe that there's any real passion between the Colby and Alexis, and I would've liked to explore his romance with Mia more.

Other Musings

Fallon's dance as she tried to approach "Scorpio" to get her ring back is hands down the funniest part of the episode.

Cristal got a black eye because she got socked by a stripper's elbow. I wish we could've seen wild Cristal get down!

I love that Cristal and Fallon vowed to stay friends no matter what happens with Blake, who is clearly terrified he's going to lose his wife.

Allison was a fun addition to the group. She deserves a raise for flashing the security guard and getting them into the strip club.

Kirby's "Felon Carrington" joke was clever.

It wasn't the intended finale, but it leaves us in a good spot for next season as we count down to Liam and Fallon's wedding, watch Anders get to the bottom of who Adam really is, and see Blake try to pick up the fractured pieces of his company and his marriage.

What did you think of the finale? Let us know in the comments and be sure to watch Dynasty online to catch up on episodes!

