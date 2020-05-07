Watch Riverdale Online: Season 4 Episode 19

Did Jughead and his friends go too far?

On Riverdale Season 4 Episode 19, the budding writer got an offer he could not refuse from Iowa University, and took swift action. 

It's A Deal - Riverdale Season 4 Episode 18

However, his friends worried that he was being played. 

Meanwhile, the gang set out on a revenge mission against Principal Honey for all the ways he's ruined their senior year. 

Did the Principal bite back?

Watch Riverdale Season 4 Episode 19 Online

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 19 Quotes

Betty: You’re a copycat, Mr. Honey, and not a very good one. Using the Voyeur’s M.O. to ramp up your personal feud against me and my friends…
Mr. Honey: Feud? I’ve been trying to protect you.
Jughead: The only person we need protection from is you, Mr. Honey. You’re deranged.
Mr. Honey: I was trying to help you. To prepare you for a life outside of Riverdale.

Cheryl: Poor Ms. Bell, you’ve fallen under the monster’s spell.
Ms. Bell: Do any of you have any idea what that man has done for this school? This year alone, he personally arranged for six low-income students to go to colleges on full scholarships.
Jughead: Wait, really?
Ms. Bell: Also, this year’s average GPA is higher than it’s been in decades, and more seniors will be going to college since 1956. Oh, and of course, no students have died under his watch.

Riverdale Season 4 Episode 19

