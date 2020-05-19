Watch Roswell, New Mexico Online: Season 2 Episode 10

Did the answers finally come out?

On Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10, Alex, Isobel, Max, Michael, and Maria arrived at the reservation to get the answers. 

Garrett - Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10

With a cryptic message from the past coming to light, who was revealed as a liar?

Meanwhile, Cameron encouraged Liz to reach out to someone from her past after Arturo got detained. 

Did Liz manage to save her father?

Watch Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch Roswell, New Mexico online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Rosa and I used to recite our escape plan for if our parents got deported and we got separated in foster care. I begged my parents not to tell Santa where we lived because I was afraid he'd ask for papers. My whole life was built on a fear of this day coming, and it's here.

Liz

Liz: Papi, we have to go, come on, right now.
ICE Agent: Can I see some ID, please?

Roswell, New Mexico Season 2 Episode 10

