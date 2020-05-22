Watch Siren Online: Season 3 Episode 9

Did Bristol Cove buckle under the pressure?

Tia attacked the town on Siren Season 3 Episode 9, and all of the lives were on the line.

Ben, Maddie, and Ryn looked for a cure for Xander's illness.

In doing so, they left the town open to the attack.

Meanwhile, Baby Hope tried to reconnect with Ryn in one of the most explosive scenes of the series.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.