Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 17

How did Lex become the most famous man in the world?

The truth finally came out on Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17 when Kara realized Lex was planning to reel Lena in. 

Kelly Olsen - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 16

With Leviathan setting up a new target, Lex aimed to put the villain on the DEO watch list. 

However, things took a dangerous turn when Lena realized she was being played and took action. 

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17 Quotes

Lena: Kara? I heard about Jeremiah. I came to offer up sympathies. Offer up my sympathies, god I sound like an android.
Kara: No. No, you sound like someone who's afraid to confront the woman who called you a villain.
Lena: My mother died when I was very young. And I, I know that pales in comparison to the loses that you've suffered, but I know it doesn't get any easier. I'm sorry.
Kara: Thank you for saying that. That means a lot coming from you.

I didn't just save the world, I made a new world.

Lex

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17

Power - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17
Kara Danvers - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17
Lena - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17
J'onn and Brainy - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17
M'gann and J'onn - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17
M'gann - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 17
