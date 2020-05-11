Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Lena choose to fight on the side of good or evil?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18, the tech guru learned the true extent of Lex's plans and had to decide whether she was a hero or a villain.

Meanwhile, Supergirl made a decision about who to target first: Leviathan or Rama Khan.

Elsewhere, Lex realized that his plan was not as good as he first thought.

Was it the end of the line for him?

Use the video above to watch Supergirl online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.