Watch Supergirl Online: Season 5 Episode 18

Did Lena choose to fight on the side of good or evil?

On Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18, the tech guru learned the true extent of Lex's plans and had to decide whether she was a hero or a villain. 

Kara, Nia, and Brainy - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Supergirl made a decision about who to target first: Leviathan or Rama Khan. 

Elsewhere, Lex realized that his plan was not as good as he first thought. 

Was it the end of the line for him?

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18 Quotes

Don't worry, I turned the Sun red. I think we can fix one broken inmate.

Lex

Where there is smoke, there is a Luthor.

Kara

Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18 Photos

Rama Khan in Chains - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18
Kara, Nia, and Brainy - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18
Kara Danvers - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18
Nia Nal - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18
Supergirl and Dreamer - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18
Kara and Nia - Supergirl Season 5 Episode 18
