Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Not So Model Behavior

at .

Did Sonja go too far?

On The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5, Sonja's fashion show arrived and she made a big decision that could ruin her show. 

Leah Calls Sonja Out - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Leah was livid about the way Sonja had been treating her, and set out to settle the score. 

Dorinda finally opened up about her relationship with John and how she was unsure they were meant to be. 

Who did she open up to?

Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 Online

Use the video above to watch The Real Housewives of New York City online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

42 TV Celebrities Who've Spent Time in the Slammer
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 Quotes

Leah: My father called me and was like 'your mother doesn't want to talk to you right now.'
Ramona: Did something happen that makes her not want to talk to you?
Leah: When you have had a nine-year period of not drinking and then decide to start doing it, obviously rightly so, my mom is going to be worried.
Ramona: Well, why did you tell her?
Leah: That's what my dad's asking me, actually.

My mom, I told her that I did end up drinking, not the end of the world. She wasn't responding to my text messages after I told her, so when I called my dad, I told him I'm trying to get in touch with mom, I can't get in touch with her and he's like 'you know, mom is, like really mad at you, and she doesn't want to talk to you right now.

Leah

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 Photos

Leah Dresses Up - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5
Leah Calls Sonja Out - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5
Sonja is Shocked - The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5
  1. The Real Housewives of New York City
  2. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12
  3. The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5
  4. Watch The Real Housewives of New York City Online: Not So Model Behavior