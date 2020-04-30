RHONY Season 12 Episode 5 Review: Not So Model Behavior

Who knew that Sonja Morgan was so passive-aggressive?

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 5 gave us our yearly dose of New York Fashion Week drama, and while it was more subdued than previous years, there were shifting dynamics among the ladies.

Sonja and Leah locked horns on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 Episode 4, so it was inevitable that their falling out would continue to keep them apart.

On paper, they should be good friends. They have a lot in common, but there's a disconnect between them that seems to be causing problems between them.

Sonja sending Leah the horrible two-piece to wear to her show was downright cruel. The other women were sent elegant outfits, but Leah was supposed to rock up to one of the most prestigious events wearing what can only be described as daytime pajamas.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know I think Leah is the best thing to happen to the cast in years, so I felt for her when she wondered whether Sonja was targeting her.

It doesn't seem like the type of thing Sonja would do. If she wanted to let Leah know she was still mad at her, then she succeeded, but it was mean-spirited, and truth be told, I expected more from Sonja.

Leah: My father called me and was like 'your mother doesn't want to talk to you right now.'

Ramona: Did something happen that makes her not want to talk to you?

Leah: When you have had a nine-year period of not drinking and then decide to start doing it, obviously rightly so, my mom is going to be worried.

Ramona: Well, why did you tell her?

Leah: That's what my dad's asking me, actually. Permalink: That's what my dad's asking me, actually.

We're finally getting more insight into Leah's life away from the ladies, and that's a good thing. Unfortunately, her ex-husband and mother are less than thrilled about her drinking again.

Leah has already told us wild stories about her past, so it's understandable those in her inner circle would wince at the thought of her hitting the bottle again.

When The Real Housewives of Season 12 premiered, Leah was abstaining from alcohol, but maybe she realizes that she can't handle these ladies without guzzling lots of alcohol.

Leah's meltdown at the table should have been enough to let Sonja know that she should not have sent the outfit to her. She had time to change her mind and give Leah something nice to wear.

The argument at the event was out there, but it perfectly encapsulated the fact that Leah is not one to hide her feelings -- she'll make them known wherever she may be.

My mom, I told her that I did end up drinking, not the end of the world. She wasn't responding to my text messages after I told her, so when I called my dad, I told him I'm trying to get in touch with mom, I can't get in touch with her and he's like 'you know, mom is, like really mad at you, and she doesn't want to talk to you right now. Leah Permalink: My mom, I told her that I did end up drinking, not the end of the world. She wasn't...

That's an excellent trait to have, but on a show in the Real Housewives franchise, it's either a good thing or a bad thing. These shows excel with backstabbing, but Leah is all about being open and honest about her thoughts.

She doesn't sugar coat anything, and for now, it's a breath of fresh air. It could change down the line, but I'm starting to get the feeling she is single-handedly carrying the show on her back.

We need more from her and less of the other women. There, I said it!

Sonja's fashion show was an utter embarrassment. She's been in the industry for a long time, and it's clear she's the Queen of delegation.

She walked around, acting like she was getting things done. Instead, she was yelling at her staff. The event had no lights or music, or any decent alcohol -- at least, that's the way it seemed.

Ramona: Leah, you wearing a Sonja dress?

Leah: I was supposed to wear this. Permalink: I was supposed to wear this.

The rule of thumb, if you're throwing a half-assed event, is to have some decent alcohol, so people forget about all the negatives and just have fun.

That thought was lost on Sonja, and potential buyers of her brand got treated parading around in a hideous outfit. Yes, people talked about the event but for the wrong reasons.

The only thing surprising was that the ladies agreed that the whole thing was a mess.

Tinsley felt the most Tinsley she's been in years, and that can probably be attributed to her getting back on that catwalk.

My first experience of Tinsley is when she had that cameo on Gossip Girl all those years ago. She was a fashionable "It" girl who disappeared from the public eye.

Now, she's back and ready to show that she can still own any catwalk that comes her way.

I think you're full of shit and I think you're passive-aggressive. Leah Permalink: I think you're full of shit and I think you're passive-aggressive.

Unfortunately, we know this doesn't last long because she's now moved to Chicago, but we can enjoy it while it lasts.

Ramona dragging Tinsley for the mess she left in the bedroom was warranted, but there was a time and a place. Tinsley was on a high following her return to the world of modeling.

That day should have been filled with great moments, not Ramona complaining about her lack of manners.

"Not So Model Behavior" was the best episode of the season. The fractures are starting to appear in the relationships. There's only so long you can play nice with someone who irritates the life out of you before you snap.

That's where we're headed with these ladies, and I'm so here for the ride.

What did you think of Sonja's fashion show? Was it a mess? Do you think she was malicious towards Leah, or was she just stressed about her event?

What is your take on Leah? Is she a worthy successor to Bethenny Frankel?

Hit the comments.

RHONY continues Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

