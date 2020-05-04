Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 12

at .

Did Zoey manage to avert a disaster?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12, an ominous song changed everything as the songstress battled to stop something bad from happening. 

Joan in a meeting - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12

Meanwhile, things took a dangerous turn for Zoey's dad when she started to wonder whether he was in more danger than she thought. 

Joan started to question everything she thought she knew about Zoey. 

Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch Zoey's Extaordinary Playlist online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12 Quotes

You know this whole power of yours? It's very annoying.

Mo

You also sang Pressure to me in a room full of people. I find you charming and disturbing like a Pomeranian wearing a tutu.

Danny Michael Davis

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12 Photos

Tobin in a hat - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12
Danny Michael Davis - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12
Joan in a meeting - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12
Disappointed Leif - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12
Maggie in red - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12
Emily serious - Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12
