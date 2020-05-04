Watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Online: Season 1 Episode 12

Did Zoey manage to avert a disaster?

On Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 Episode 12, an ominous song changed everything as the songstress battled to stop something bad from happening.

Meanwhile, things took a dangerous turn for Zoey's dad when she started to wonder whether he was in more danger than she thought.

Joan started to question everything she thought she knew about Zoey.

