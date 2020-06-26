90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva Returns... With a New Man!

Darcey Silva's time on 90 Day Fiance is not coming to an end any time soon.

The Before the 90 Days star has appeared on all four seasons of the series, and has allowed the ups and downs of her relationships to be chronicled.

According to a post on a popular 90 Day Fiance fan account, Silva has been spotted filming with a new man, meaning she's moved on from the Jesse Meester and the Tom Brooks of the world.

Screen Rant reports that her new boyfriend is Bulgarian model Georgi Rusev.

The photos in question show Silva on a boat with Rusev, surrounded by lots of cameras, confirming that she's filming something new.

Given that the 90 Day Fiance franchise spans multiple shows, there's no telling whether these are scenes for the fifth season of Before the 90 Days.

The fourth season of that series recently wrapped, and it was the most-popular in franchise history.

Darcey's first relationship on the series was with Meester, a model, and while they initially seemed to have an undeniable connection, their relationship quickly got messy.

After hurling allegations at each other, they parted ways, and it really was one of the wildest breakdowns of a relationship to be caught on camera.

Darcey rebounded with Tom, but their relationship had too many hurdles to overcome. On Before the 90 Days Season 4, viewers watched in horror as Tom fat-shamed Darcey before making a half-assed attempt to get back in her good books.

Darcey was adamant about moving on with her life, and part of that meant cutting Tom out for good.

Darcey's relationships on TV have not worked thus far, and fans quickly responded to the news of her return.

“Ughhhhhhhhhhhhhhh please make it stop. Make. The. Pain. Stop! Lol,” one fan said.

“ANOTHER ONE?!?! She gon [sic] cry all the time,” another wrote.

Some fans even think that the lady in the pictures is not Darcey, but her twin sister Stacey.

Time will tell, we guess.

Still, it's hard to imagine TLC wanting to part ways with Darcey given that her storyline has brought a considerable amount of drama to the show.

What are your thoughts on the potential return of Darcey?

Hit the comments below.

