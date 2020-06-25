90 Day Fiance: Geoffrey Paschel Denies Ever Being Fired from TLC

Geoffrey Paschel was a controversial figure on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 4.

His relationship with Varya Malina was filled with some crazy developments, and fans expected them to be a part of the recent reunion special.

Unfortunately, the couple stayed away from the reunion, with many taking it as a sign that Paschel was fired due to allegations from his past.

Now, the reality star is opening up about not being a part of the final episodes of the most popular season in franchise history.

“I’m not fired, period,” Geoffrey claimed the Domenick Nati Show.

He previously said that the reason behind his absence was his ongoing legal case for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call, and vandalism charges.

“I’m not sad that I wasn’t on it,” Geoffrey said via Instagram Live earlier this month, but TLC had not said anything about the lack of Paschel.

According to various reports, the 42-year-old is part of an ongoing legal case for alleged aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, interference with an emergency call and vandalism charges.

The charges stem from an incident that took place on June 9, 2019, with Paschel’s live-in girlfriend at the time.

He denied all of the allegations against him in a new Youtube video series he created called "Breaking My Silence," in which he called the allegations "absurd."

“I know for a fact that I never laid a hand on any of these people,” he said.

“The [first] allegations came from [my son] Cayvan’s mother, then [my] second wife jumped on board. "

"And it was after that, after I’m leaving a relationship, the girlfriend jumped on. And so now you have these allegations trying to only corroborate each other’s story," he continued.

"That’s all they’re trying to do is corroborate the story.”

His next court date is set for June 26.

Viewers still have no idea whether Geoffrey is together with Varya or even Mary.

The series strongly suggested he would get married to Varya after they got engaged, but Paschel and Varya are set to release a tell-all of their own.

Geoffrey claimed he’s “not allowed” to open up about his relationship quite yet, but he will give fans an update in due course.

“I’m not trying to lead you on and carrot stick approach you,” he said. “Be patient … It’s going to be great.”

