Cursed Trailer Teases Magic, Dragons, and Katherine Langford!

Netflix's latest series will delve deep into Arthurian legends.

The streamer on Tuesday unveiled the full-length trailer for Cursed, and there's a lot to like.

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Cursed is a re-imagination of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake.

After her mother's death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a humble mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword.

Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.

Cursed is a coming-of-age story whose themes are familiar to our own time: the obliteration of the natural world, religious terror, senseless war, and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

The cast includes Katherine Langford (Nimue), Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden).

Cursed is executive produced by Wheeler, Frank Miller, and Leila Gerstein.

Silenn Thomas serves as co-executive producer and Alex Boden serves as producer.

Wheeler is the series’ showrunner. Wheeler and Miller collaborated on the original Cursed book, which Miller drew full-color and black-and-white illustrations for.

The series is poised to be another robust fantasy drama for Netflix, and having Langford, who previously led the cast of 13 Reasons Why as the lead, is a good call.

Langford has appeared in movies since wrapping her two-season run on the aforementioned Netflix series, but this is a different type of role for her.

Cursed will launch worldwide on Friday, July 17.

All 10 episodes will be made available on Netflix around the world on that date.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.