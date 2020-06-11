Live P.D. Canceled at A&E Amid Protests Against Police Brutality

It's the end of the road for Live P.D.

Production has been halted by A&E, effectively canceling the series, according to Deadline.

The news comes amid ongoing protests about police brutality following the killing of George Floyd.

“This is a critical time in our nation’s history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD,” said a statement from A&E obtained by the outlet.

“Going forward, we will determine if there is a clear pathway to tell the stories of both the community and the police officers whose role it is to serve them."

"And with that, we will be meeting with community and civil rights leaders as well as police departments.”

Live PD and Cops, both docuseries following on-duty police officers, were pulled from the schedule last week before it was announced on Tuesday that Cops would not be returning for its 33rd season.

Live PD host Dan Abrams shared his surprise at the show being pulled on Twitter.

"Shocked & beyond disappointed about this," he said.

"To the loyal #LivePDNation please know I, we, did everything we could to fight for you, and for our continuing effort at transparency in policing. I was convinced the show would go on... More to come..."

"To all of you asking whether #LivePD coming back... The answer is yes," Abrams said Tuesday before the cancellation was announced.

"All of us associated with the show are as committed to it as ever. We are still discussing some specifics but I want to assure the #LivePDNation that we are not abandoning you."

Live P.D. launched in 2016 and has aired around 300 episodes.

The series spawned several spinoffs, but there's no telling what will become of the other shows in the franchise at this stage.

Live P.D. Roll Call was canceled earlier this year after four seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.