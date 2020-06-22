Lucifer Season 5: Premiere Date Announced!

The long wait for Lucifer Season 5 will end in about two months!

Netflix on Monday announced that the wildly popular drama series will return for the first half of its fifth season Friday, August 21.

That means fans will have been without the King of Hell for 15 months.

Eight episodes will be available to stream in August, but there's no word on when the final eight episodes will be made available.

“In the stunning fifth season, the stakes are higher than ever,” reads an official teaser from the streamer.

“Secrets will be revealed, beloved characters will die, and we’ll finally get an answer to the question, ‘Will they or won’t they?'”

Netflix has also not revealed whether the upcoming season will still be Lucifer's last.

Initially, the streamer ordered a fifth and final season of 10 episodes, but after an outcry from fans that number was upped to 16.

Reports later started to emerge that Netflix was thinking of picking up a sixth season, but there were contractual issues with Tom Ellis.

With the rest of the cast locked in, it seemed like another season announcement would come down to the wire.

Last month, however, Ellis was officially signed up for a potential sixth season, meaning that should Netflix decide to pick it up for more episodes, Ellis will be on board.

The series initially started its life on FOX, where it aired for three seasons before being axed in one of the most stunning cancellations out there.

The passionate fanbase decided to fight to save the series, and that's how Netflix ultimately picked it up. The fans have been battling to keep their show alive for years.

Recent reports have suggested that Lucifer has been unofficially renewed by Netflix for Season 6, but it's certainly strange the streamer has not yet announced that is the case.

The glimmer of hope, however, is that Netflix has said nothing about Season 5 being the end.

It could be the case that Netflix and Warner Bros. are still ironing out details, and that could have been delayed somewhat due to the Covid-19 outbreak that brought the TV industry to a halt.

What are your thoughts on the premiere date?

Do you want it to be the end of the line for the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.