The CW Moves Up Tell Me a Story, Coroner Premieres to Summer

The CW is making some changes to its summer schedule again, and it's good news for those looking for fresh content.

The network has announced that Tell Me a Story and Coroner have been moved from fall to the summer.

Tell Me a Story is now set to premiere Tuesday, July 28 in the 9/8c slot.

The network will kick things off with Tell Me a Story Season 1, and the series is set to air well into the fall.

Tell Me a Story takes "the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder."

The second season of the show, set in Nashville, Tennessee, reimagined the princess-themed tales Beauty and the Beast, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.

The series stars The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and The Originals' Danielle Campbell, and the show hails from the executive producer of TVD, so this is a big deal for the network.

Coroner is a Canadian series starring Serinda Swan as a recently widowed Toronto coroner named Jenny Cooper. It is now set to launch Wednesday August 5 at 9/8c out of The 100.

In this story based on the novels by M. R. Hall and developed for television by Morwyn Brebner, Cooper investigates suspicious deaths.

The series debuted on CBC in January 2019 attracting 1 million viewers per episode throughout the first season.

There have been two eight-episode seasons of Coroner, the latest airing from January 7 through February 24, 2020.

Interestingly, the series, which has aired everywhere from the UK to Germany to Australia was deemed the largest launch for Universal TV according to Cineflix.

The CW also announced Tuesday that it has acquired four reality series to help bolster its summer lineup.

They include the horror whodunnit competition Killer Camp (July 16), the docuseries Being Reuben (August 7), the comedy panel game show Taskmaster (August 2) and the family-centric cooking competition Fridge Wars (also Aug. 2).

Have a look at the full summer schedule below.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

8:00-9:00pm Killer Camp (Series Premiere)

TUESDAY, JULY 28

8:00-9:00pm DC’s Stargirl (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Tell Me a Story (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 2

8:00-9:00pm Taskmaster (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm Fridge Wars (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

8:00-9:00pm The 100 (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Coroner (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 7

8:00-8:30pm Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00pm Masters of Illusion (Encore Episode)

9:00-9:30pm Being Reuben (Series Premiere)

9:30-10:00pm Being Reuben (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 18

8:00-8:30pm Dead Pixels (Series Premiere)

8:30-9:00pm Dead Pixels (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm Tell Me a Story (Original Episode)

