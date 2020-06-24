The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Teaser Trailer: Blessed Be the Squad

June Osborne is ready for war.

Hulu on Wednesday dropped a first look at The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, and it features confirmation that the hero at the wheel of the story survived her brush with death.

While there was never a question about whether the character survived, her future has kept fans intrigued.

Will she get revenge? Will she be reunited with her loved ones?

The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 closed with June managing to get a group of children safely over to Canada, but June was still very much stuck in the same place we've followed her from The Handmaid's Tale Season 1.

With such a big win under her belt, all eyes are on her to see what her next plan of action could be.

The trailer teases the immediate aftermath of June's mission to help secure the safety of several people, and the handmaids react by carrying her to safety.

But they can't shake the feeling that there's more insanity to come, it seems.

“It’s not safe anywhere,” Alma says. “We should all just leave.”

What seems likely is that June will have to go on the run because there's a good chance everyone will know about her actions before long.

“All those children, it’s June’s legacy,” says a shocked Commander Lawrence in the new footage, adding:

“She’s got strong claws, that one.”

Indeed, June is strong. That's why she's managed to navigate the treacherous world of Gilead, but it's hard to imagine her finding safety in the near future.

As previously reported, The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 will not return to Hulu this year.

Production on the fourth season was halted after just a few weeks due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and with there being so much uncertainty surrounding when the show can go back to work, Hulu has confirmed a 2021 return.

As for which part of the year it could return will largely depend on whether the series can resume production this year.

The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, and Frank Siracusa.

Watch the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Stream The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1 to 3 on Hulu.

