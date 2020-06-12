Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 5

Did the gang manage to save Jane and Weller?

The sins of the past came back to haunt everyone on Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5

Haunted Weller - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5

Jane was shot and in dire need of medical attention, but how did this connect to what was going on in the U.S.?

Meanwhile, Weller had to confront his actions after dark ghosts from Blindspot's past came to light. 

Was there a way for everyone to get to safety?

Watch Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5 Online

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5 Quotes

The FBI built you to be unbreakable. My job is to unbuild you.

Ivy [to Weller]

Weller: Why don't we skip to my favorite part: Where you ask where my team is and I refuse to give them up?
Ivy: You know what my favorite part is? That you believe that.

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5

Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5 Photos

Smaller Squad - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5
Injured Leader - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5
Being Interrogated - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5
Haunted Weller - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5
Weller's Interrogator - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5
Research Session - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 5
