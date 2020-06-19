Watch Blindspot Online: Season 5 Episode 6

Did Ice Cream get his wish?

On Blindspot Season 5 Episode 6, the Icelandic fixer returned to collect his debt, and the team was left to pick up the pieces.

With a life and death race around the world to solve a series of puzzles, they had to find a way to recover the infamous stolen Gardner paintings.

Meanwhile, things took a turn when Jane learned of Weller's secret, leading to another big bust-up between the couple.

Use the video above to watch Blindspot online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.