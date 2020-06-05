Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 6

at .

Did Charlotte pull through?

On Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6, the Perry family and the Council came together to support one another. 

New OTP Alert - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Luly had a powerful meeting with her original adoptive parents that will change her life. 

What did she tell the rest of the family?

Elsewhere, more details about Rosie's new relationship came to light, putting her on a troubling path with the family. 

Watch Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Council of Dads online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Canceled? What's Renewed?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6 Quotes

This isn't my first rodeo, Larry.

JJ

She's a miracle.

Robin

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6 Photos

Scott and Charlotte - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
Angry Luly - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
Filling In - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
On A Call - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
Concerned Larry - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
Visiting Charlotte - Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
  1. Council of Dads
  2. Council of Dads Season 1
  3. Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 6
  4. Watch Council of Dads Online: Season 1 Episode 6